Bewildered Boomer -- The Trans-Siberian Orchestra … it ain’t for everybody

Have you ever heard the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert? Even heard tell of such a group at all? Yeah, that’s what I figured. These concerts are not especially Baby Boomer friendly. Except for this Baby Boomer.

Perhaps it’s best to back up and start at the beginning.

A number of years ago, Good Wife Norma and I hopped aboard the York Fun Club bus for an intense holiday music tour of Branson. Intense as in three shows a day for three days.

One of the groups Bernice booked, sight-unseen in this instance but based on a trusted recommendation, was the aforementioned Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Now, I had some knowledge of their ‘musical style’ and was anxiously awaiting the performance. Almost no one else had a clue what was in store, including Bernice. Until, that is, the synthesizers and laser lights and full-blast cacophony of hard rock-styled Christmas music began to roll over their astonished faces like a tsunami.

I happened to be seated next to Bernice – who claimed to enjoy the group herself by the way. As she looked over a shoulder to check her brood’s reaction to the music, she muttered something to the tune of “These people are going to hate me.”

I promised not to hate her. In fact entirely the opposite. This was a magnificent experience for me.

Good Wife Norma on the other hand, hated every note of the amplifier assaults upon her ears. Suffered each blinding laser blast in her eyes with a grimace.

I teasingly dared Bernice to take a survey once back on the bus to see who did – or in the alternative did not – enjoy the show. She actually did it.

“Did everyone enjoy the Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” she asked on the bus’s speaker system once we were all seated? The reaction was negative. Also extraordinarily loud.

On the other hand some of us, perhaps only a half-dozen folks, most of them a couple, three decades younger than the rest of us, were noisily animated in appreciation for the amazing musicianship to which we had just been treated.

The majority of our bus mates clearly did not share our effusiveness. Several, in fact, had fled the theater long before the evening’s final crash-bang crescendo.

UPDATE:

Now comes Wednesday, November 16, and a Trans-Siberian Orchestra evening of amped-up Christmas music relatively nearby at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

So guess who booked three tickets to see them again? If you guessed Mose you are correct.

This will be special for the fact we’ll be a three-generation crew of groupies; my niece Susan, grandson Dominic and me. Won’t that be something? Three different generations tuned into the same genre of music at the same time and place. GWN opted out … and quickly.

Here’s the best part of all for you; tickets are still available. In fact I found seats for us on the arena floor late this week. Note: I didn’t say they’re cheap. I said they’re available.

In the unlikely event you give a hoot in hell about orchestral rock Christmas music with more than a hint of heavy metal, a quick Google search will lead straight to ticket options.

In the even more unlikely event you buy some, what might you expect?

Well, have you ever attended a Mannheim Steamroller concert, or at least enjoyed their fascinating, wonderful, one-of-a-kind Christmas music?

With the Trans-Siberian Orchestra you’ll kinda/sorta get Mannheim Steamroller on steroids. LOTS AND LOTS of steroids (and possibly another substance or two).

Go. Enjoy. You won’t be sorry … or maybe you will. Only one way to find out.