Frequent fliers on my assigned slice of page 4 in each Saturday’s News-Times will recall Good Wife Norma, my brother Jim, his wife Mary and your faltering scribe’s recent drive to Phoenix.

Getting ourselves to return directly into the teeth of this season’s worst winter rampage was not easy, Arizona weather being measurably more humane than Nebraska’s. Even worse, coming home dang near doubled our miles. Who saw that one coming.

There were highlights and, of course, lowlights.

Among the latter was booking hotel rooms by phone while on the road. GWN and I long ago anointed Hampton Inn as our bedroom of choice when out and about. On this trip there were three: Santa Fe, New Mexico, Flagstaff, Arizona, and Fort Morgan, Colorado.

A curiosity is how a $140 room ends up north of $200 by the time the clerk at the front desk finishes milking your card dry? I suspect sales tax, lame user fees, a variety of made-up excise taxes, a clueless tourist tax, destination tax, you-don’t-live-here-so-we-gotcha tax and just-because-we-can tax.

Do our hotels in York assess similar penalties, the better to support our local budget with involuntary contributions from the wallets of out-of-towners? If not we should.

The happy exception among the three was Fort Morgan where it turns out the price is the price is the price. They had by far the ‘best’ price, too.

It was in a Hampton Inn we came to chat with a nice fellow from Waco, Texas. When it came up we were from Nebraska he began to swoon about Matt Rhule and Nebraska’s incredible luck.

Rhule, we all now know, resurrected the formerly proud Baylor Bears after the program was swallowed by the swamp of player sexual misconduct under Coach Art Briles.

Comes the next morning we go down for breakfast and there the same gentleman sits, this time surrounded by three of his adult kids. All Baylor grads. One even worked at the university during Rhule’s tenure.

You couldn’t find a more enthusiastic or better informed Baylor bunch if you tried. All promised if Nebraska will only give this remarkable coach a little time, the Husker football ship will float high and proud once again.

So we have that going for us, which I found genuinely comforting.

Perhaps a brief review of our own ship, a rented 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, is called for.

Enterprise in Scottsbluff first reserved a Nissan Murano for our intrepid journey. Nothing against Nissan, which I still think of as Datsun — we enjoy our 2013 Maxima with a few maddening exceptions — but a Murano was not going to cut it. Four adults, two over 6-feet and all in some degree of skeletal decay, plus luggage and miscellany was unlikely to be pleasant over nine days and nearly 3,000 miles.

So the Atlas it was. Plenty of legroom up front for the tall fellas and, even with their seats all the way back, more than enough for the ladies. The third seat folded down flat leaving expansive cargo space.

I hated … H-A-T-E-D … the cruise control system which demanded a Keystone Cops fire drill EACH and EVERY time we cranked the thing up. I don’t mean just a wee reset, I’m talking about a contortionist’s nightmare of pushing tiny buttons on both sides of the wheel, sometimes two at once, just to get back to the mode you already had when you shut the dang thing off.

Instructions to lock all that stuff down were right in the manual I bet, but you know what they say? Men will not (ever) read directions.