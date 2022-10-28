Bewildered Boomer -- The many reasons I (don't really) love Halloween

I’m confident the overwhelming majority of kids – and no small portion of adults – find Halloween to be a hoot.

Good for them, but not so much for me.

First, I suppose, is that I have never in my life been particularly entertained by gore – real or contrived – and being unexpectedly startled into spasms of terror wasn’t my shtick either. Haunted houses, creepy woods and the like? No thanks.

Plus, never a day in my life have I felt confident and comfortable with dressing up weird and making a spectacle of myself. Goodness knows public humiliation visits frequently enough as it is.

Atop these general anti-Halloween inclinations pile a couple personal incidents from which scars remain to this day.

The first was in Kearney when two good friends and I decided to go trick or treating. We were getting a bit old for it, but figured we could still stick on masks and tap on a few doors.

All went well until we arrived at the door of the little old lady with the vine covered house filled with cats down the street.

The three of us said “Trick or treat!” more or less in unison, to which the lady poked a bag of goodies out the door. That’s when things deteriorated.

My two friends, much smaller than me (as most people tend to be) were awarded their due with a generous smile. To me, however, she hissed. “Not you. You’re too old for trick or treat.”

The fact I was the youngest mattered not. Fully dejected and rejected, I left my buddies and walked home. Mom questioned this early end to Halloween and, as mothers do, quickly ferreted out what happened.

Only my dad kept her from charging down the street and taking the miserable crone to task eyeball-to-eyeball.

Did I survive? Of course. Did the experience ruin Halloween? Of course.

Years pass until finally my own kids are prime trick or treat age. The place was South Sylvan Street in Grand Island.

Deciding to finally put the past behind and let my hair down, I slid into a torn-up, hooded, dark green rain jacket with a hood, added an appropriately freaky mask and waited alongside the open interior door.

When kids tapped, I slid slowly into view on my knees. This put me at their eye level, holding a flashlight out of sight below to cast eerie shadows on my hideous mask from below.

It was wonderful. Something of a pressure release from all the previous decades as a Hallowhater.

In the lead-up week the kids and I had a blast carving our obligatory porch pumpkin, too.

Each kid had a design opinion and stated it loudly, however I carved, the better to avoid knife wounds that would have been awkward at the emergency room.

At last, I let my hair down. Embraced Halloween with unrestrained joy.

Punishment came the very next morning when I lost my job. Three mouths to feed. House payment. Stacks of bills to pay. Winter coming on. What now?

I knew Halloween had nothing to do with any of that, yet the stigma roared back, only worse this time.

We got through that tough time just fine. All the same, Halloween was permanently ruined.

Since then the pain has once again dulled. At least we don’t hide in the darkened basement anymore. Now we buy a bowl of candy, put on the porch light and enjoy the few urchins who trick or treat these days.

Turns out they’re pretty dang cute. Kinda fun, even. Who knew?