Bewildered Boomer -- The many advantages of Zoysia

Are you a disciple of Zoysia … turf grass, that is? If you care about your lawn, probably not. That’s my guess anyway.
How I came to be a Zoysia enthusiast is simple. I do not care about my grass … or yours for that matter.
Our yard (I hesitate to say ‘lawn’) on Fairview Drive is mostly Zoysia; with troubling encroachment by some variety of grass that remains green throughout the entire growing season. For this characteristic alone I would eradicate the stuff if had any idea how to do it.
Wall to wall Zoysia would be a nightmare for trophy lawns; an absolute pox. This is because the stuff is rarely green and requires watering never. At least it doesn’t get watered at our house … or fertilized for that matter. Not a grain of anything.
This, in my book, is a huge asset. An obvious motivation to hack out bluegrass and replace it with Zoysia.
The subject comes to mind this week in the face of oppressive heat. Stifling heat. Record heat.
What to do in the face of such conditions? Constant watering of delicate, pansy-ass bluegrass is probably your fate. While you do all that, I do nothing. No dragging hose. No adjusting sprinklers. No astronomical water bill. No clothing pitted to the knees from exertion.
Make no mistake, however, this lazy man’s approach to lawn maintenance does not extend to Good Wife Norma’s beloved flower beds. Oh my, no siree.
She pampers her flowers, shrubs, rhubarb and strawberries. But the lawn, which for some reason falls to me, gets no such respect.
Marketers brag up Zoysia as a remarkably drought- and weed-resistant species. I take their word for it, a statement demonstrated time after time in my lack of turf grass work habits.
When the weather turns as blistering hot and dry as it is this week, even better. My yard, unlike yours I bet, just sits and waits in suspended animation; little color change (it ain’t that green to begin with) and almost no growth at all.
And so, happily, the worse the heat and dry become the less is required of me out there.
So why don’t you, too, have Zoysia? I do not know. Perhaps you should.