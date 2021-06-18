Bewildered Boomer -- The many advantages of Zoysia

Are you a disciple of Zoysia … turf grass, that is? If you care about your lawn, probably not. That’s my guess anyway.

How I came to be a Zoysia enthusiast is simple. I do not care about my grass … or yours for that matter.

Our yard (I hesitate to say ‘lawn’) on Fairview Drive is mostly Zoysia; with troubling encroachment by some variety of grass that remains green throughout the entire growing season. For this characteristic alone I would eradicate the stuff if had any idea how to do it.

Wall to wall Zoysia would be a nightmare for trophy lawns; an absolute pox. This is because the stuff is rarely green and requires watering never. At least it doesn’t get watered at our house … or fertilized for that matter. Not a grain of anything.

This, in my book, is a huge asset. An obvious motivation to hack out bluegrass and replace it with Zoysia.

The subject comes to mind this week in the face of oppressive heat. Stifling heat. Record heat.

What to do in the face of such conditions? Constant watering of delicate, pansy-ass bluegrass is probably your fate. While you do all that, I do nothing. No dragging hose. No adjusting sprinklers. No astronomical water bill. No clothing pitted to the knees from exertion.