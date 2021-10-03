Bewildered Boomer -- The endless perils of growing old

A few weeks ago I signed on at McLean Beef to pitch in a few mornings a week with knife in hand and also to help run the front counter a couple afternoons.

Bought two pricy new boning knives and a scabbard and everything. Just in time for the right knee to go torturously disfunctional.

“Hey, Mose, did the real work in a meat cutting room maybe cause the bum knee in the first place?” you ask.

Perhaps, but I honestly don’t think so. Truth is it feels best is when I am out there moving around and using it. Not much walking required in such a confined space, which is the saving grace. If I were still enjoying my first post-retirement adventure at Grand Central in the evenings there would be no way. Far too many miles to hoof it for the systemic skeletal distress of recent weeks to abide.

Still, we soldier on, learning, for just one example, a whole new strategy to get in and out of the truck. For all of life our right foot went in first, after which we twisted at the waist as our girthy carcass lowered itself onto the upholstery.