Bewildered Boomer -- The endless perils of growing old

Dang it, this old age business is getting … well … old.
When you recall yourself at age 60 as energetic, mobile and lucid then 72, by comparison, is desperatey debilitating.
Case in point: Knees and hips. Something has gone south in the right knee these past few weeks to the point I sometimes use a walking stick (don’t even think about calling it a cane) for added support. The right hip is in similar distress, except on those days when the flamethrower of sciatica zeroes in on the left hip.
Both biceps are torn loose at the shoulders, which themselves have arthritis (right) and arthritis compounded by a rotator cuff tear (left).
General pain and stiffness in the lower back has been a more or less constant companion for longer than I can recall.
This is not to whine – yes, it is, I suppose – but rather to point out the deterioration those of us of a certain age must suffer on this final journey to rendezvous with the Grim Reaper.
So when did all these painful annoyances descend in unison? Wouldn’t you know it, right when I foolishly take on the first physical challenge in decades; a return to cutting meat using skills recalled from my former life. This after several sedentary decades carefully avoiding any such exertion.
A few weeks ago I signed on at McLean Beef to pitch in a few mornings a week with knife in hand and also to help run the front counter a couple afternoons.
Bought two pricy new boning knives and a scabbard and everything. Just in time for the right knee to go torturously disfunctional.
“Hey, Mose, did the real work in a meat cutting room maybe cause the bum knee in the first place?” you ask.
Perhaps, but I honestly don’t think so. Truth is it feels best is when I am out there moving around and using it. Not much walking required in such a confined space, which is the saving grace. If I were still enjoying my first post-retirement adventure at Grand Central in the evenings there would be no way. Far too many miles to hoof it for the systemic skeletal distress of recent weeks to abide.
Still, we soldier on, learning, for just one example, a whole new strategy to get in and out of the truck. For all of life our right foot went in first, after which we twisted at the waist as our girthy carcass lowered itself onto the upholstery.
But, no more. Now we turn, face away, bend in the middle best we can and insert these substantial hind parts first. Next, the legs are added one at a time. Gently. Slowly. This, it turns out, doesn’t aggravate the back and right knee half so much. How did we catch on to this little trick? Learned it from my 97-year-old mom.
Most sad and frustrating, though, might be slippage in the mental gearbox.
Remembering some dumb movie line or song lyric from the 60s? No problem. Recalling names, event dates, where I parked the truck and such? Big problem. Huge!
Thankfully at least, unlike physical deterioration, sliding down the mental acuity ladder doesn’t hurt because you wince only in embarrassment.
So I got that going for me, which is nice.