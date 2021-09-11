Bewildered Boomer -- Spencer clan has done reunions right for decades

I am a Moseley by name, but it’s my Spencer side I want to talk about today.

My mother Ellamae, a resident of the Vets Home in Kearney in her 97th year, was one of the Spencer kids in a large family that grew up on a creek bank very near Weissert, Neb., which lies a few miles east of Broken Bow. I think she maybe had eight sisters and two brothers, which would tally 11 siblings in all. But I’m likely off by a Spencer or two.

The home place is where we had massive family reunions over Labor Day weekend a very long time ago. How long? I, now a well-seasoned 72, remember them fondly as a snot-nosed little kid. In those days the big event occupied the entire three-day weekend. Families who had campers or tents used them. Those who didn’t jammed into the house.

We ran the ‘crick’ in packs of cousins who self-sorted themselves by age. We shot trap. We fired high-powered rifles. We had horseback and buggy rides. We had wheel barrow races around the monster tree out front. We played bingo, selecting our prizes from the tables filled with all manner of small, often goofy, items Aunt Helen collected at garage sales over the preceding year.

And the food? Oh my, the food. Did you ever notice no one – ever – brings less than their best dishes to a family reunion? We profited mightily by that happy fact.