Bewildered Boomer -- Some little (and not so little) stuff that ticks off an old man

“Gripes? I’ve had a slew. But, then again, too few to mention.” (Sorry to mutilate your classic lyric, Frank.)

As I climb further and further north of 70 years, more and more stuff is added to the list of personal annoyances great and small.

Let’s start small.

Ever since Bass Pro Shops galloped into Nebraska, routed our home-state Cabela’s and closed down all the in-store Bargain Caves, I have been sore annoyed.

I still use the online Bargain Cave but, dang it, it’s not the same. The hope of unexpected surprises into which one might blunder during a random stop were alluring.

The downside? I visit their stores a tiny fraction as often as before, which means Cabela’s/Bass Pro is missing all those full-markup impulse purchases I used to make walking the aisles to the Cave and back out again. Their loss.