Bewildered Boomer -- Some little (and not so little) stuff that ticks off an old man

“Gripes? I’ve had a slew. But, then again, too few to mention.” (Sorry to mutilate your classic lyric, Frank.)
As I climb further and further north of 70 years, more and more stuff is added to the list of personal annoyances great and small.
Let’s start small.
Ever since Bass Pro Shops galloped into Nebraska, routed our home-state Cabela’s and closed down all the in-store Bargain Caves, I have been sore annoyed.
I still use the online Bargain Cave but, dang it, it’s not the same. The hope of unexpected surprises into which one might blunder during a random stop were alluring.
The downside? I visit their stores a tiny fraction as often as before, which means Cabela’s/Bass Pro is missing all those full-markup impulse purchases I used to make walking the aisles to the Cave and back out again. Their loss.
There are some residential streets in older neighborhoods in Kearney that tick me off no end. Even a dullard like me can recognize decades of overlays on top of each other rather than replace the dang street. See, here’s the deal with those overlays; the street grows ever upward while the curb and gutter remain farther and farther down there at their original elevation. There are cavernous dips near our son and daughter-in-law’s former home that are near impossible to pull a boat across without rending steel and sparks. Don’t think we haven’t noticed there, Kearney Public Works.
Is it too much to ask that hot dog buns be sliced in the damn middle of the roll? Check and you’ll see I’m right. The slice leaves a great heaping pillow of bread above your steaming dog, but only a thin veneer beneath. Even a person who hurries can’t get halfway through before the bottom dissolves into mush in your hands. Quite annoying.
And what the dickens was the deal with GOT? If you do not recognize at a glance the three letters that will forever represent the HBO series Game of Thrones, we will not share this aggravation.
I came to GOT late, but binge watched my way through something like eight years in a couple otherwise unproductive months. We GOT disciples’ reward for surviving the grind? A dramatic final episode filmed in almost complete darkness. Couldn’t see a doggone thing and the whole series went out with a maddening whimper.
Speaking of endless disappointments, I give you Ricketts, Smith and Fischer. In my view it is our great misfortune to be burdened with all three at the same time.