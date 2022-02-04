Bewildered Boomer -- Rusty bucket project could go either way

Well, he did it again … ‘he’ is ‘me’ of course.
Had this great idea to make a major adjustment to our vehicle fleet. The idea part isn’t so bad. What is so bad is I went a dun’ it; bought a ‘new’ ride is what I’m talkin’ ‘bout. “New” as in new to us, definitely not ‘new’ in the model year sense.
This whole deal has roots in a 1993 Suburban we drove in Wyoming where it was perfect for all the tours we hosted for friends and relation. It had 100,000-plus miles when we bought it and immediately set about putting a boatload more on the thing. We loved it. It was ideal for what we needed at the time.
Then we moved back to Nebraska. No more week-long visitors. No more tours. No more need for a hulking Suburban in our stable of rides.
Time went by and retirement happened. At least as ‘retired’ as I am liable to ever be. With Good Wife Norma going to just a couple days a week this month, then pulling the plug altogether May 31, the lifestyle worm has once again turned. We want to return to Yellowstone Country at least once a year, though more likely twice (three if I have my say). There is a time share kinda thing in Branson we enjoy, too. Friends in a variety of locations here and there are overdue for visits also. And now, so the theory goes, we have time to go gO GO.
But here’s the thing, we’ve found the beloved 2013 Maxima to be inadequate to load up another couple (and certainly not two couples) along with all the required luggage, equipment and ‘stuff’ required for semi-lengthy adventures to far-flung destinations. Driving it is great with its 390 horsepower and Constant Velocity Transmission (zero-to-100 in no time at all), but the dang thing has low ground clearance, accommodates four passengers tops, possesses less than endless cargo storage capacity and, of course, no 4WD at all.
Anticipating these new circumstances, I began fondly recalling the old Burb of yesteryear. What if we had a rig like that now? What if we could find one with good structural bones for cheap, turn it into a specialty touring rig and peddle the Maxima?
Enter the white 1999 Chevrolet Suburban perched since earlier this week over at least two fluid spots – possibly more - on our driveway over at least two spots on the concrete.
A little, actually quite a little, rust mitigation will be required (looking at you now, Denton) and of course those leaks must be stanched (stand by, Bones) but we know where they are and that they are not life-threatening.
The thing seats nine (count ‘em NINE) passengers with all three seats installed and even then quite a bit of space left for luggage, photo gear or even a couple German Shepherds (yes, we did that one weekend in Wyoming). Pull out the third seat way in back and storage space is over the moon.
The Burb looks good for its age and is a cheap ride … until you pull up to the gas pump to fill that 40 (yes FORTY) gallon fuel tank.
So here’s the theory; we buy the inexpensive Burb knowing it needs some fixes, including a set of tires, take advantage of the crazy high used car market to sell the Maxima then keep the change.
Will my outside-the-box work or will it go in the crapper? Tune in next time when we’ll likely hear Mose say, “OMG, what in the H-E-double toothpicks could I have been thinking?”