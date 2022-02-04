Bewildered Boomer -- Rusty bucket project could go either way

Well, he did it again … ‘he’ is ‘me’ of course.

Had this great idea to make a major adjustment to our vehicle fleet. The idea part isn’t so bad. What is so bad is I went a dun’ it; bought a ‘new’ ride is what I’m talkin’ ‘bout. “New” as in new to us, definitely not ‘new’ in the model year sense.

This whole deal has roots in a 1993 Suburban we drove in Wyoming where it was perfect for all the tours we hosted for friends and relation. It had 100,000-plus miles when we bought it and immediately set about putting a boatload more on the thing. We loved it. It was ideal for what we needed at the time.

Then we moved back to Nebraska. No more week-long visitors. No more tours. No more need for a hulking Suburban in our stable of rides.