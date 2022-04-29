Bewildered Boomer -- Royal blood in the Moseley clan? You bet. Here's the proof

It was big family news last weekend when grandson Dominic was crowned Lincoln Southwest High School Prom King for 2022.

This is a rich honor, well deserved, and we couldn’t be more proud. Dom has worked with children through Sheridan Lutheran Church for years, gone on mission trips most summers to help folks struggling in some massive city somewhere, and is a passionate member of his school’s Unified bowling and track teams. This marvelous program matches mainstream high school students as teammates, mentors and unabashed friends to kids with developmental challenges.

He was one of three homecoming finalists at Southwest, too, which I take to mean the student body holds him in high regard, and Dom has been an amazingly talented and fearless performer in the Silver Hawk vocal and drama departments all four years of high school. Too.

What he and his mother, our daughter Tiffany, did not know is that his very own grandma preceded him in prom royalty honors by a few years – 54 to be precise.

The year was 1968 at Genoa (now Twin River) High School. Cheerleader and all around good gal Norma Garling – who would grow up to be the semi-famous GWN - was honored at her own coronation when she and classmate Mike Yokley were crowned queen and king that long ago May evening.

There you have it; photographic proof of the grandmother queen and the grandson who would be king (five decades later).