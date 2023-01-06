Bewildered Boomer -- Restored Beater Burb aces winter road test No. 1

We’ve spoken before in this space of the unlikely vehicle restoration my son Aaron and I took on to bring a Suburban up to long distance, reliable OTR capability for a fraction of what even a pedestrian newer used one would cost.

Happy to report the job is done save for a couple punch list items.

The white ’99 with low miles (relative to age) of 136,000 has a new set of Michelin tires, spruced up aluminum wheels, new windshield, upgraded transfer case, a new gas tank and fuel pump and more, much more. It neither leaks nor burns a drop of oil.

I still need someone to pull off the wheels and have a peek at the brakes, but other than that we’ve done all we can do. Perhaps a key fob in the unlikely event I talk myself into forking over 160 bucks.

Who in their right mind pours money, even not very much money, into a 24-year-old vehicle? And a big lummox of a gas hog at that?

Valid question. I’ll attempt to answer.

We owned an old Burb when we moved back to Nebraska nearly 20 years ago from Wyoming. We loved it. We hauled a slug of folks sightseeing when we lived just down the hill from Yellowstone and two … wait, make that three … other mountain ranges. Thus is the acquisition of used Suburban number one explained.

When we moved back to Nebraska it turned out nobody – not one single solitary person – came yammering to tour York County. Incredible, I know.

So we peddled the mountain Burb soon after becoming flatlanders again.

Still the Burb urge lingered and finally ground me down. With a boat to tow, endless stuff and grandkids to haul, trips to the Ozarks and northwest Wyoming, all on the eve of our mutual retirement, why not poke around for another one. This is my justification, sketchy though it be.

As this is written (with the brakes yet to be checked) I am in about 12 grand. There is a 7-year-old Suburban advertised in this newspaper for $36,595. I’m confident this newer Burb has the bells and whistles to lovingly massage your scalp while simultaneously calculating your taxes.

Smart money online says it’s reasonable to expect up to 300,000 miles with decent care and maintenance. So we’ve got that going for us too, which is nice.

All this is preamble to what turned out to be a road test under diverse driving conditions Wednesday.

We drove to Grand Island, Hastings, Blue Hill (to fetch a couple upholstered chairs Good Wife Norma rooted out on Facebook) and back to York.

We ran through miles of intermittent slush and ice on the highway west of Aurora in 4WD and also around Grand Island where streets were still treacherous with a sheet of ice, then south in 2WD fighting a stiff breeze to Blue Hill and back home.

I drove 5-mph under the speed limit on the two-lanes and 10 under on I-80. What, me hurry? These days we have nowhere to go and all week to get there.

The ole gal did peachy. Big. Roomy. Substantial. Comfy. Stable on all road surfaces in 2WD and 4WD. Little road noise (unlike the truck) and plenty of room inside for the chairs. Didn’t even have to remove the third seat, so cavernous is this old warrior.

And how about that mileage? Highway, interstate, city traffic, 4WD it got 15.5. Not so bad, I say, for a versatile, vintage, behemoth.

Also not awful compared to our not-even-full-grown 2012 Canyon pickup which mustered an underwhelming 17.9 on its last tank.

Clearly the Burb is in the ballpark. We’ll take that for now.