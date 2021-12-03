Bewildered Boomer -- Reading the paper (or not) while following in my dad's footsteps

COVID? Nearly all of those stories, page upon page upon page of them, go ignored. Why? It isn’t because the issue doesn’t matter because it sure does. However, I’ve done all I can within my limited scope and influence so why waste the precious little I have left about it? I was vaccinated twice (I’m a proud, card-carrying Moderna man) at first opportunity and got my booster just this week. It is incomprehensible why anyone would refuse to ‘take one for the team’ out of concern and respect for the rest of us if not for themselves. Yes, I get the whole ‘choice not mandate’ argument, but it seems much ado about nothing in the face of global pandemic. If all of us would have made the right ‘choice’ there would be no need of a ‘mandate’ to protect the greater good. Had people stepped up to do the sensible thing at the outset, every educated and intelligent account I know of proclaims COVID would be a distant memory by now.