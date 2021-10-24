Bewildered Boomer -- One bum knee equals big trouble for an old poop

Perhaps you think a single buggered up knee wouldn’t be that big a deal, even for a senior citizen of 72 summers. If so, you think wrong.
Appreciation for the relative comfort of old age I have here-to-for experienced was greatly enhanced when the reality of a failed right knee came crashing down upon me a few weeks ago.
All of a sudden the cursed joint refused to work. Just shut down. Painfully.
The doggone thing was torture during the day and even worse at night. Limping along, dragging a leg a la Sheriff Matt Dillon’s faithful Deputy Chester Goode on Gunsmoke, soon messed up the hip above, the ankle below and, eventually the left leg. Can’t get in the truck. Can’t get out of the truck. Can’t sit down smoothly or stand up again without risking a close encounter with the floor. Equally challenged in this specific failure from the recliner to the potty and everychair in between, frustration grew along with no small measure of rage.
The hurt might be described as pins, needles and shards of glass with a flame thrower garnish. Sharp piercing pains upon movement and, even more perplexingly, often worse when still and quiet. I have always prided myself on the ability to suffer great pain and suffering without complaint any time it’s not my own. So there has been much griping and whining. To include this column, I suppose.
A series of X-rays at the VA confirmed there to be no damage to bone structure in the knee. Only moderate arthritis was detected, and even then only under the knee cap. The epicenter of my problem, to the contrary, lay at the back of the knee.
A session with the VA physical therapist left me with an evaluation and some very good advice: ice,periodically rub in a soothing salve they gave me, wear the knee brace they gave me and faithfully complete a prescribed, daily series of exercises. I allowed as how three out of four would have to suffice. Never was one for structured exercises, even when all they require is to lie down flat on a couch or bed and wriggle a bit.
I am firm in this policy. Always have been. Even in high school sports and Army basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. This disgraceful attitude has its roots embedded entirely in sloth. Lots and lots of sloth. Nothing more substantial than that.
Now, at last, the worm appears to be turning. This week began very badly when Monday dawned as perhaps the most excrutiating day of all. I was back to a cane and only marginally ambulatory even then. But Tuesday was inexplicably better. Then came Wednesday and, literally overnight, a blessed measure of significant comfort had returned. Even did my five-hour shift in the cutting room at McLean beef with no crippling after effects.
Might there at last be a twinkle of light at the end of the tunnel? Sure looks like it, but I’m playing it safe by hedging my bet with frequent and lusty wood knocking.