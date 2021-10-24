Bewildered Boomer -- One bum knee equals big trouble for an old poop

A series of X-rays at the VA confirmed there to be no damage to bone structure in the knee. Only moderate arthritis was detected, and even then only under the knee cap. The epicenter of my problem, to the contrary, lay at the back of the knee.

A session with the VA physical therapist left me with an evaluation and some very good advice: ice,periodically rub in a soothing salve they gave me, wear the knee brace they gave me and faithfully complete a prescribed, daily series of exercises. I allowed as how three out of four would have to suffice. Never was one for structured exercises, even when all they require is to lie down flat on a couch or bed and wriggle a bit.

I am firm in this policy. Always have been. Even in high school sports and Army basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. This disgraceful attitude has its roots embedded entirely in sloth. Lots and lots of sloth. Nothing more substantial than that.

Now, at last, the worm appears to be turning. This week began very badly when Monday dawned as perhaps the most excrutiating day of all. I was back to a cane and only marginally ambulatory even then. But Tuesday was inexplicably better. Then came Wednesday and, literally overnight, a blessed measure of significant comfort had returned. Even did my five-hour shift in the cutting room at McLean beef with no crippling after effects.

Might there at last be a twinkle of light at the end of the tunnel? Sure looks like it, but I’m playing it safe by hedging my bet with frequent and lusty wood knocking.