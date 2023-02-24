With renewed dedication – or as close as he can come to it – your slothful scribe is finally trying to buckle down on this hip rehab business.

The right hip, broken in mid-June during a previously reported wiener dog incident and fitted with a shiny new ball in my 1949 original equipment socket, hasn’t returned to normal. Not even close.

This is why you may notice me still limping around lo’ these many months later.

I am helpless to complain overmuch about this lingering limpage because where the fault lies is clear. I am to blame. No one else. Period.

A history of hate for exercise in any form is well established in my case. I just don’t like it. Period. Even if it makes me feel better. Even if it makes me look better. Even if it makes me live longer.

Aside from brief periods of maturity, my life has been one of avoiding the grunt-and-sweat world altogether. When left no option but to participate – football practice and Army basic training come to mind – I unapologetically cheated as much as I could get by with.

This lethargy toward physical conditioning has not helped over the years, but neither has it done any substantial harm.

The number one change I made to improve health and life in general was to stop smoking after a pack a day for 35 years. Exercise pales compared to that in my case.

But now the advance of age and the aforementioned crunched hip appear to have changed the dynamic. Breath has become more and more elusive under the slightest exertion and the hip, which always hurts to some degree, may or may not decide to bear the substantial weight of this carcass.

The good folks at York General Physical Therapy helped me take baby steps immediately post-surgery and then built the physical rigor as my tolerance for it grew. Then signed off and sent me to sink or swim on my own following a final few sessions at the York General Wellness Center.

They showed me the particular machines I would need and also how to use them. There were reps. There was encouragement. Then it was up to me.

Maintaining old habits, I easily found ‘Fifty ways to leave the Wellness Center’ (apologies to Paul Simon).

The result was entirely predictable; difficulty getting in and out of a chair or bed or vehicle, lack of stability in general and limp, limp, limp.

Faced with the choice of improving all of that, or in the alternative putting the old but beloved boat on the market come spring, the decision was made to make a proper effort to get this thing behind me.

Now my latest acquaintances are four torture devices at the wellness center … five if you include the pedal tractor that occupies the first 10 minutes for warm-up. It says ‘Nu-Step’ on the side, but it’s just a tricked-up pedal tractor to me.

Then we move on to the hip sled and three other gleaming devices upon which I alternately squeeze or push at the knees, lift the legs up or force them down against the resistance of weight.

So how does it go? Yesterday, I ramped up the weight and the number of reps significantly. Signs up there read “No pain. No gain.” If that be true I must really be ‘gaining’ cause it’s biting like the dickens this morning.