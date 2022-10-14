Bewildered Boomer -- Now that I really am king 'I do hereby decree . . .'

Not so long ago on this page I advanced a litany of annoyances I pledged to fix if only I were king.

Well, guess what? Now I really am an official, card-carrying king … crown, red polo and everything. No kidding. Can you believe it? Yes, I am your 2022 Yorkfest King thanks to the nomination of my great friend, the late Jack Vincent.

Therefore, as a result of this newfound lofty status I do, here and now, press my fancy royal seal into the following edicts:

• From this day forward until the end of my reign about this time next year, I declare that no passwords shall be permitted, ever, to expire across my entire kingdom; which I make to be York County plus or minus wee bits of Fillmore, Hamilton, Seward and Polk counties. Gee willikers, enough of this constant updating of passwords already.

• Further it shall be unlawful under punishment of social media evisceration for any human to make uninformed, half-true, hypocritical accusations against any fellow man or woman, be he (or she) a Red State Elephant or a Blue State Donkey. Let’s just stop doing that. K?

• Now that I am the rightful dang king, let it be known across the kingdom: Any tournament fisherman stupid and slimy enough to strut right up to the weigh-in and hand over walleyes twice as heavy as specimens of their length could possibly be, to cheat the other fellas out of thousands, be set adrift in a leaking dinghy bereft of lifejackets and be excised from human genetics. These two slack-jawed ruminants poked some eight total pounds of lead fishing weights down the gullets of their ‘catch’ then handed it over to be weighed. Just when you think you’ve heard it all …

• I would love to censure KOLN/KGIN for letting pro soccer (yes, SOCCER for crying out loud) run over into Jeopardy! And on a weekday no less. This one goes back a few months, but the wound will not mend. Even worse if that be possible, once the soccer (yes, SOCCER for crying out loud) mercifully ended the retiree world was immediately subjected to 15 – FIFTEEN by actual count! – commercials before we joined Jeopardy! in progress. By then the Jeopardy! round was over, leaving only Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy! to smooth our ruffled few remaining feathers. Much as I would like to clap 10-11 in irons, alas, I cannot. Turns out the Yorkfest King has zero traction in Lancaster County. Never has, apparently. Don’t launch your legal beagle ships to war, now, TV friends. Just poking a bit of fun. You remain our household’s channel of choice.

• And finally, what is a king, especially a monarch of miniscule influence such as me, to do about this plague of shredding brand new jeans? For much too long, something has been rending denim fabric to tatters. I actually asked a young lady the other day if she bought her jeans pre-ruined or did she ruin them herself. “Bought ‘em that way,” she said. Her condescending glance suggested she did not know she was speaking directly to her king. I keep waiting for this silly fad to fade. No dice.

Maybe I ought not criticize. My generation is fully to blame for Nehru jackets, hideously bulbous bell-bottom pants, penny loafers over white sweat socks and, worst of all perhaps, the vapid and vacuous yellow ‘smiley face’ guy who overwhelmed an unsuspecting world in 1963.

Can’t blame me for that one, though, I was only 14 at the time.