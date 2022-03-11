Bewildered Boomer -- Nebraska leads Wyoming by a mile when it comes to eating roadkill

I see our neighbors next door in the Cowboy State just made it legal and proper – within a few guidelines – to claim and eat roadkill. Selected ruminants … deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and wild bison, plus the odd windshield blighted turkey, are ‘fair game’ dead or alive along roads and highways except interstates.

I understand Wyoming’s long reluctance based upon that state’s abundance of trophy animals. Still, I judge their fear of people roaring over the country side pell-mell to intentionally destroy their own conveyance and set themselves afoot by running down trophy specimens for their heads to be over cautious.

On the other hand we in ‘progressive’ (I do so enjoy political sarcasm) Nebraska have embraced roadkill dining by humans for a very long time. How long? At least back to the mid-90s when the Moseley clan had our first and so far only hands-and-teeth-on roadkill adventure.

Daughter Tiffany, a college student in ’95, was from Lex to UNK in our Toyota Celica general purpose school car when suddenly a healthy 4x4 buck seemingly fell from the sky. Highway 30 and the adjacent railroad tracks are separated only by the width of a road ditch. The unfortunate deer, caught between the two, panicked when a train horn blasted from point-blank range at a rural crossing and lunged onto the highway.

Boom! Crunch! Splat!

First I knew of it came when the phone rang. An understandably upset Tiff on the other end described what happed. We chatted and made a plan. Before hanging up, she said the deputy on scene was asking if I wanted a salvage permit.

Salvage permit? What’s that? We could keep the deer, she explained, but would need the deputy to scratch out a form.

Caught flat-footed, I muttered, “Sure … I guess.”

Son Aaron and I mounted the faithful ’86 Bronco, purchased a tow strap adequate to the task, tossed in a couple plastic tarps and a sharp knife, then set off on our Celica/Roadkill Recovery Mission.

Arriving on scene, mortal injury to the Celica was apparent. The buck we declared DRT (dead right there).

We lined the back of Bronco Billy with tarps, folded the deer in and closed the hatch. After Aaron jumped up and down on the hood to mash it down so he could see over the dents, we strapped up the Celica and dragged it onto a gravel road. Far enough away to assure predators would quickly and safely clean up the mess, we dragged the deer into the ditch for field dressing.

Then it was back home; me driving slowly while Aaron steered the wobbling Celica. The trip was uneventful and before long the buck hung by his antlers in the garage. What came next was routine, me being a meat cutter since high school and all.

We pulled down the hide and scrubbed the animal vigorously inside and out, then deployed a small propane torch to vaporize all remaining stubborn hairs. The carcass was nearly as pristine as a packing plant beef; save for that one front shoulder where the Celica had its way.

Carefully, I excised and discarded every speck of damaged tissue, shattered bone; anything that did not look like other deer parts I had processed following more traditional harvests.

The tenderloins were impeccable, the steaks tasty and my special roasts of venison closely trimmed for fat and connective tissue removal (I’m fussy that way) wrapped around a handful of bacon, well-seasoned inside and out, then tied with string tasted positively succulent.

Just one more task to complete. How do you properly discipline a beast that cost you a cheap and reliable car? You send it to go sit in the colon.