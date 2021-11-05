Bewildered Boomer -- My name is Steve, but you can call me Jodwillow

The macabre but still funny ‘Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ of a few years back leaps to mind. This most unlikely slasher/musical combination was crazy good in the hands of YHS direction and talent.

This year’s selection, ‘Bonnie & Clyde,’ is more of the same. It’s already amazing and will only get better as the production is fine-tuned through the season.

Here’s a newsflash for you; I, too, participated in stage productions as a Genoa Oriole in the middle 60s. My skills bore no resemblance to the amazing talent of this succession of York kids, but I did my best in the all-school play. There was no one act production competition back then, or if there was no one mentioned it to me.

As Jodwillow the Butler, it was my charge to stroll aloof and silent about the stage as required during the performance’s three acts. I did my best and I guess it was at least so-so. Mr. Walsh thought my 6-foot-4 presence as the butler would make the sort of subtly commanding impression he was seeking.

My glory moment came when I was required to answer the doorbell and departed stage-right to do so. In almost a flash I was back through the door, stumbling onto the stage bearing a blown up package and looking utterly bombed out myself.