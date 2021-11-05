Bewildered Boomer -- My name is Steve, but you can call me Jodwillow

Since my most failed retirement here at the News-Times, I have missed the frequent photo shoots of York High School one act plays, school plays and musicals. Once a routine ‘beat’ for me, it is no longer and hasn’t been for a good while.
Thursday of this week, however, I reprised my role as the tall, girthy old man standing at the back of the theater with a camera and lens the size of a small Howitzer affixed atop a tripod. With this setup – a 200-400 mm Nikkor zoom lens with image stabilization, I was able to shoot all the ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ photos in today’s paper from just a couple steps inside the theater entrance doors.
The upside of dragging yourself out at 8 p.m. for a photo shoot like this is that you also get to see the kids do their thing. Over the years I have done a few dozen one acts and musicals and plays at schools in two states. Nowhere is it done better than right here at York High School.
The talent Becky Stahr and her team of assistants mine and nurture from the student body right here in middle-of-nowhere, cow and corn country never ceases to amaze. This bunch ain’t skeert, as rough stock rodeo riders have been heard to say. Every season they trot out the most aggressive and technically challenging productions they can find. Then render them magnificently. This has resulted in a slew of well-deserved state championships.
The macabre but still funny ‘Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ of a few years back leaps to mind. This most unlikely slasher/musical combination was crazy good in the hands of YHS direction and talent.
This year’s selection, ‘Bonnie & Clyde,’ is more of the same. It’s already amazing and will only get better as the production is fine-tuned through the season.
Here’s a newsflash for you; I, too, participated in stage productions as a Genoa Oriole in the middle 60s. My skills bore no resemblance to the amazing talent of this succession of York kids, but I did my best in the all-school play. There was no one act production competition back then, or if there was no one mentioned it to me.
As Jodwillow the Butler, it was my charge to stroll aloof and silent about the stage as required during the performance’s three acts. I did my best and I guess it was at least so-so. Mr. Walsh thought my 6-foot-4 presence as the butler would make the sort of subtly commanding impression he was seeking.
My glory moment came when I was required to answer the doorbell and departed stage-right to do so. In almost a flash I was back through the door, stumbling onto the stage bearing a blown up package and looking utterly bombed out myself.
Hair black and standing straight up, shirt shredded and pants in tatters, clothes and face covered in soot and scorch marks. It was quite the sleight of hand trick in that time before technology. People seemed to be impressed.
Here’s what we did. I had an identical set of clothes beneath the ones I was wearing when it walked off stage. The instant the door closed behind me a crew of classmates attacked me, stripping off the outer layer to reveal the ‘blown up’ suit of clothes inside, spraying my hair so it would stand straight up and pelting me with ashes as I stood, eyes closed.
Blown to smithereens and back on stage among the scene’s other characters; I simply had to declare, “It was a bomb!” in stunned shock and confusion.
It was my only line in the entire show, but I cherished it all the same.
Moose says: Go see these Dukes’ interpretation of ‘Bonne & Clyde.’ You will not be sorry. Promise.