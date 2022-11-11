Bewildered Boomer -- Moseley clan touched three military services

Three generations of Moseley men missed the Marines and the Coast Guard, but we hit the Army, Navy and Air Force right in the bull’s-eye.

Begin with my father, Russell Moseley, who served on the destroyer USS Sigourney in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

Strapping young Russ was a sophomore student and football player at then-Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney when the course of his life was forever changed by the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He told me he was angered by this egregious offense and insult by the Japanese, and also admitted after growing up in remote Broken Bow, he might have been looking for adventure, too. He told the Navy recruiter he’d sign on that day as long as he was guaranteed boot camp in San Diego. His sister lived there, you see.

They said sure (of course they did) so he signed on the line, received orders and later climbed on the train … which delivered him straight to Great Lakes Naval Training Station near Chicago. He said that’s when he knew his life was no longer his own.

He served many combat missions, somehow emerging unscathed despite onrushing torpedo bubble trails, dives at the Sigourney by kamikaze planes stuffed full of explosives, all as Navy gunners tried to pick them from the sky in a deafening, desperate battery.

Then he came home, went to work in the grocery business, eventually married my mother and didn’t say a thing about World War II unless asked.

Mostly he’d just shrug and say, “We did what we had to do.” And don’t we all thank God they stood up for us.

My brother Brad and I – just to be contrary I suppose - gravitated toward the Army. I was a six-year military police reservist. Brad, who we lost to leukemia, spent a good bit of his active duty obtaining a lifelong vocation in the hospital X-ray and imaging business.

Brad’s wife, Ana, grew up in Puerto Rico before enlisting in the U.S. Army herself. In fact, Germany is where she and Brad met.

Jarrod, our eldest who turns 50 later this month, was on a mission to fly airplanes since a child. A lot of people helped him accomplish that daunting task, beginning when he obtained his private pilot license at age 16. He obtained instrument flight qualification not long after and then entered the military at the Air Force Academy.

He stayed on task and earned placement to Air Force flight school out of ROTC upon graduation at UNL.

His military experience was heavy on the ‘heavies’ – those ponderous and massive birds that haul cargo, troops and fuel. Primarily he flew the legendary KC-135 Stratotanker on hundreds of in-flight refueling missions over the globe at locations from calm and peaceful to war torn.

Plus, driving an airplane loaded with 202,800 pounds of jet fuel was potentially deadly right by itself. How is that even possible, you ask? Well, the wings and belly are jammed full of gas … so that helps I suppose.

Jarrod had a long, memorable and, for him, almost pre-ordained fly-boy career before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

He flies this continent and periodically Asia delivering goods to the world from behind the controls of Fed-X’s enormous fleet of flying cargo ships.

So there you have it, the story of how some Moseleys became card-carrying veterans.

I’d bet the farm you have similar military stories in your family, too. Go tell ‘em. The rest of us would love to hear all about it.