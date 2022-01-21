Bewildered Boomer -- Living life under the microscope . . . that's my curse

Do you know where I am right at this precise minute? No? Well somebody does … two somebodies to be exact.
Have you heard of Life 360? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until my phone was sabotaged by Good Wife Norma and daughter Tiffany.
As I continue to deteriorate, I am more often heard to say, “I take a lot of looking after these days.” Said it just today in fact, to Mel B. down at the office after she guided me through a simple (easy for you to say) password update.
As time passes the only intellectual change of note is a downward spiral to incompetence. You say, “C’mon there Mose, lighten up, you’re not that bad.” Don’t I wish?
Truth lies in the aforementioned Life 360, a tracking app which, once loaded on your phone and hidden away somewhere in its innards, permits folks to trace your every move in real time. It’s impossible to elude these snoopers save to perhaps pitch the &#$% phone in Beaver Creek.
My first experience with being stalked in this way came one afternoon a few years ago when, while taking grandson Dominic back to Lincoln from a fishing excursion, I occasioned to pass a string of semis on eastbound I-80. Now, I do not like any part of running in that left lane with trucks nose-to-tail blocking the only escape route, which is to dive right. Everything that can hurt you on the interstate is going to come from the front, rear or left. I know this because we survived a four-fatality, head-on crash right in front of us precisely because I was able to plunge right all the way to the fence.
Since that awful day, when I go around … I GO AROUND! … and unapologetically waste no time doing it. No getting boxed in for me. No siree.
When we get to Lincoln and I deliver him home intact, Tiff says, “So, Dad, why were you driving 84 miles an hour (memory fades, it might have been faster and likely was) with my son in the car?”
Busted! In this case not by my own phone but by Dom’s upon which his mom had been playing along at home the whole trip via Life 360.
Time passed and eventually (inevitably?) my own gasping iPhone 7 was fitted out with Life 360. I did not request this upgrade, in fact I didn’t know about it at first.
I have no clue why these two prominent ladies in my life would shackle me in this way; unless it was the Great Boat Incident of summer before last.
Pulling the boat home from Tiff’s house near Denton by myself, I selected the route straight north past Pawnee Lake and on to Hwy 34 east of Seward. I figured this to be the best bet for a trouble-free, low-key drive back to York. Much better than a cascade of 18-wheeled dinosaurs tugging and pulling and slurping at the boat as they whizzed by at warp speed on the interstate.
Then, a problem.
Snaking through the S-curve by the Pawnee Lake superintendent’s office and on north, suddenly I saw a gaping chuckhole at the right edge, just off the road. Dodging a bit left cleared the truck tires. The trailer wheels, with their stance wider than the pickup’s, did not fare so well.
I dropped the right side into this deep, craggy hole sized just right for a trailer tire and wheel. I thought the boat would surely be torn loose from the trailer entirely. It wasn’t, but even so the trailer took air beneath the tires on both sides as it violently buggy-whipped and came within a whisker of coming unhitched entirely.
Stunned, I continued on for a surprising distance until the inevitable ‘POP!’ that sent me wobbling all over again. No choice but to pull over and nowhere to do it except right there.
My next move is what brought me to my lowly state as a victim of Life 360.
What I did was call GWN. Why wouldn’t I? Why shouldn’t I? Her first question was, predictably, “Are you Ok?” followed closely by “Where are you?”
The first answer I had down pat, yes, I was Ok. The second proved more challenging … lots more challenging. For some reason I could not process exactly where I was.
“Ok, did you go through Emerald?” Of course I had, couldn’t have gotten to Pawnee otherwise. However for some reason I could not answer with certainty. ”Ok then, do you at least know if you’re on Hwy 34?” Same non-answer.
Finally, son-in-law Kevin and Dom hopped in their car and traced my route, finally finding me perched alongside the road, in a real mess, just a hop, skip and a jump south of Hwy 34. It wasn’t long after that GWN demanded my phone, pushed a bunch of buttons and handed it back. Haven’t been able to get away with a doggone thing since.
There is one upside, however. Did you know Life 360 works in both directions which means I can track her? I didn’t either until the other day. The plot thickens. This is fixin’ to get fun.