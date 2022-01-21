Bewildered Boomer -- Living life under the microscope . . . that's my curse

Do you know where I am right at this precise minute? No? Well somebody does … two somebodies to be exact.

Have you heard of Life 360? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until my phone was sabotaged by Good Wife Norma and daughter Tiffany.

As I continue to deteriorate, I am more often heard to say, “I take a lot of looking after these days.” Said it just today in fact, to Mel B. down at the office after she guided me through a simple (easy for you to say) password update.

As time passes the only intellectual change of note is a downward spiral to incompetence. You say, “C’mon there Mose, lighten up, you’re not that bad.” Don’t I wish?

Truth lies in the aforementioned Life 360, a tracking app which, once loaded on your phone and hidden away somewhere in its innards, permits folks to trace your every move in real time. It’s impossible to elude these snoopers save to perhaps pitch the &#$% phone in Beaver Creek.