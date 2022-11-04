Bewildered Boomer -- It's Potpourri Week in Boomerville

Odd things accumulate and must periodically be purged. Let us begin.

• I stepped on a generational landmine Wednesday while lunching at the Denton Daily Double west of Lincoln. A nice young server in her early 20s was sporting a Nirvana tee-shirt. Her age and the Nirvana era seemed misaligned to me. I queried, “So you’re a big Kurt Cobain fan?” She laughed and replied, “Oh no. Not at all.” To my apparent puzzlement, she explained. “It’s my mom’s shirt.” Old poop busted!

• Next an observation for whatever it is, or is not, worth on the proposed increase in the state’s minimum wage. Predictably, again we hear that stale, used-up howl that any bump in bottom-of-the-barrel pay for common folks, no matter how miniscule, would surely eviscerate the economy and drive waves of businesses into receivership. This exact same argument against having to pay regular working stiffs a semi-survivable wage has been regurgitated with every proposed minimum wage hike in my lifetime. It was exactly $1 in 1968, one year after I graduated high school. It went up to a buck-sixty and then by 1988 to $3.35. “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” they shrieked. The sky didn’t fall. In 1992 it crested four bucks to $4.25 and as this is written we stand at $9 an hour. Up by a factor of nine in 54 years sounds kinda steep at a superficial glance … until I recall our first home that came with six city lots in St. Edward, set us back $5,500 in 1970 (no, I did not misplace the comma and omit a zero). Have you priced homes lately? I rest my case.

• Turns out we live in a world of remote control candles. Can you believe it? Who knew? These mutant space candles have infested even my own humble abode. Couldn’t believe it the first time I saw GWN grab a remote and start dousing candles at bedtime. Lordy, what next? Cars that parallel park themselves? Nah, that could never happen.

• Here’s one I ponder more and more as the lights go dim on this lifetime: How can it possibly be that no matter your direction of travel, every time you enter a Walmart parking lot the lone open space is only accessible from the opposite direction. By the time you run a lap around the dang concrete maze and get back there … you guessed right … it’s no longer empty.

• One more and I’m outta here. Do we really need to tighten the thumbscrews on folks who just want to vote? My goodness, you can’t get half the people to trouble themselves filling out a ballot as it is, no matter the critical decisions that lie in the balance. Photo IDs may sound OK at first glance, but seems to me it’s a solution in search of a problem. And a simplistic one at that. I have yet to see my first headline about voter fraud in Nebraska. Worse, in a TV interview this week I heard gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen actually declare with a straight face that voting is a “privilege.” Wrong, Mr. Pillen, voting is a ‘right’ of citizenship in this country. Well, it used to be at least. This cancerous, contrived, politically expedient hysteria about ginormous election fraud in the face of zero proof does not speak well to the gullibility and failed common sense of otherwise reasonable Americans.

And now, as the monotone voice is heard to say over the crackling speaker in M*A*S*H reruns … “That is all.”

This being New-Brass-Key, I’m confident it’s more than enough.