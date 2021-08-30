Bewildered Boomer -- It's potpourri week in Bommerville

• How could anyone conjure an act so vile as to detonate a bomb in the midst of a crowd of innocent men, women and children, killing 60 civilians and 13 American soldiers? If there is a less macho or more cowardly band of miscreants than the ones who committed this egregious horror against humanity I cannot imagine who they could be.

• Not to beat a dead horse or anything, but if cars are passing you on the right while driving the interstate YOU ARE IN THE WRONG DAMN LANE! Anyone who mindlessly ties up the passing lane ‘just cuz I can’ was not valedictorian of their class I bet.

• What’s up with this raging ‘roundabout’ fad? Man, you can’t fling a dead cat these days without it landing in a traffic roundabout. That said, they sure work better than 4-way stop intersections; unless just one driver in the traffic pattern failed to read the roundabout rulebook.

• The Huskers are at Illinois for the football opener at noon today. What will the outcome mean? Not everything, just almost everything.