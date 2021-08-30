Bewildered Boomer -- It's potpourri week in Bommerville

• How could anyone conjure an act so vile as to detonate a bomb in the midst of a crowd of innocent men, women and children, killing 60 civilians and 13 American soldiers? If there is a less macho or more cowardly band of miscreants than the ones who committed this egregious horror against humanity I cannot imagine who they could be.
• Not to beat a dead horse or anything, but if cars are passing you on the right while driving the interstate YOU ARE IN THE WRONG DAMN LANE! Anyone who mindlessly ties up the passing lane ‘just cuz I can’ was not valedictorian of their class I bet.
• What’s up with this raging ‘roundabout’ fad? Man, you can’t fling a dead cat these days without it landing in a traffic roundabout. That said, they sure work better than 4-way stop intersections; unless just one driver in the traffic pattern failed to read the roundabout rulebook.
• The Huskers are at Illinois for the football opener at noon today. What will the outcome mean? Not everything, just almost everything.
• Will this cursed heat never end? “How hot is it,” Ed asks The Great Carsoni. “So hot I hear Steve Moseley hasn’t dipped his boat in the crick for weeks,” the Swami answers. Heat indexes of 100 or more and water temps north of 80 put me (and the fish) plumb out of the mood. All bets will be off, however, once daytime air temps are left of 80 and they go back on the bite. If you enjoy fishing but don’t go in September and October you are missing a bet.
• Are you attending the state fair in Grand Island this next 10 days? Again, you’re missing an entertainment opportunity if you sit this event out. Full disclosure is to admit I haven’t been to the state fair myself for several years. Good Wife Norma and I have mitigated our sloth and are on the grounds earlyish this morning chasing photos of York County 4-H exhibitors and poking around in general. Why earlyish on a Saturday? For the answer see: (a) Huskers v. Illinois kickoff time and (b) pathetic whining about the heat above.
• Come on in, folks, for a big group hug to Walmart for fixing the Parking Lot that Ate York. We have all muttered, grimaced and fumed, but doggone it let’s give credit where credit is due. We thank you. Our bones thank you. Our vehicle tires and rims thank you. Our suspension thanks you. And to the curmudgeon who huffed on Facebook, “Yeah, but they’re only fixing half of it” I say … I say … What does one say to a person too obtuse to understand that if Walmart did it all at once there would be no place for him/her to park during the project. Sheesh. Some people.