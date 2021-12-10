Bewildered Boomer -- It's been an adventurous week for your shuffling scribe

Well, it’s been quite a week exploring and photographing the winter wonders of Yellowstone Country, plus the Bighorn Mountains to the east and Wind River Canyon to the south.

I’d love to tell you all about it, but since these words are being written three days before we are due to leave I cannot. This photo was sent ahead from Winter Safari 2021. I will catch you up on the how-did-it-go details and perhaps another photo or two next week.

The state of society being what it is, I dared not disclose that I was going to be out of town for a week until I was back, which is today. Good Wife Norma does not appreciate me announcing in the paper that she will be home alone for a full week with naught but the wiener dogs to protect her and I agree.

We hope for at least semi-decent weather while at the same acknowledging any trip into and over the Rockies at this time of year is a crapshoot. In this game ‘you makes your reservation and you takes your chances.’

Confidence that we’ll catch the bighorn sheep rut at or near its peak is high. We have lots of local knowledge, namely me as a one-time resident of Powell, Wyo., which means we know exactly where the rams will be crashing their heads together before we even leave York.