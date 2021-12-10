Bewildered Boomer -- It's been an adventurous week for your shuffling scribe

Well, it’s been quite a week exploring and photographing the winter wonders of Yellowstone Country, plus the Bighorn Mountains to the east and Wind River Canyon to the south.
I’d love to tell you all about it, but since these words are being written three days before we are due to leave I cannot. This photo was sent ahead from Winter Safari 2021. I will catch you up on the how-did-it-go details and perhaps another photo or two next week.
The state of society being what it is, I dared not disclose that I was going to be out of town for a week until I was back, which is today. Good Wife Norma does not appreciate me announcing in the paper that she will be home alone for a full week with naught but the wiener dogs to protect her and I agree.
We hope for at least semi-decent weather while at the same acknowledging any trip into and over the Rockies at this time of year is a crapshoot. In this game ‘you makes your reservation and you takes your chances.’
Confidence that we’ll catch the bighorn sheep rut at or near its peak is high. We have lots of local knowledge, namely me as a one-time resident of Powell, Wyo., which means we know exactly where the rams will be crashing their heads together before we even leave York.
Only the north boundary road through Yellowstone from Mammoth east to Cooke City is plowed this time of year, but what a magnificent stretch of country it is. Last time we were on that road through the Lamar Valley we photographed mountain scenics, bison, elk, deer, moose, coyotes and a group of enormous bighorn rams … all of it in a winter wonderland setting of pure deep snow beneath a breathtakingly flocked forest.
We will have breakfast at Our Place Café on the west edge of Cody more than once. It’s a favorite any season we are there, and we’ll spend a night in the Bonner family cabin just outside the east gate of the park. We are assured there is a slew of firewood, so the enormous fireplace in the middle of the expansive cabin will keep us toasty warm no matter the temperature … assuming we manage to plow our way over the two-track trail to get there in the first place.
What we know for sure is that it will be a jolly good time as long as we don’t get stranded and freeze to death. So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.