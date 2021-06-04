Bewildered Boomer -- Is there a third museum option perhaps?

I did not attend Thursday’s council meeting and ‘what do we do with the museum’ discussion, but I did read Melanie Wilkinson’s excellent account of what was said and done.
I edit copy from home in my retirement, thus my early access to her story.
It’s a credit to our community that so many of the folks who live here are passionate about their excellent local museum. Thank goodness for that.
Sounds like the basement of the City Auditorium is out. I call that a very good decision for many reasons.
On the other hand, leaving it in the Community Center, it seems to me, has downsides, too, among them humidity and lack of climate control while sharing space with an indoor pool, hot tub and its required bouquet of chemicals.
Also, in my 15 years among you, I cannot recall a single time when I have seen the museum occupied by anyone but me, typically there to work up a story with Kent or Nancy.
To say the museum lies ‘off the beaten path’ is an understatement. What we have had for (What did they say, 50 years?) is more of a ‘hiding in plain sight’ scenario than an accessible public treasure out in the light of day.
Just thinking outside the box here; suppose we turn the question around from the negative ‘where we gonna stick the dang thing’ to a positive as in ‘how might we take it to a whole new level to benefit our town and the collections themselves.'
Suppose our committee took an open-minded, creative approach to downtown vacancies?
I do not claim to know what is potentially available. I promise the Chamber and economic development folks in their (downtown) offices have all that information within arm’s length.
Suppose an adjacent set of York’s old, classic buildings could be transformed into a wonderful ‘new’ museum just a stone’s throw from the courthouse square?
Might a false ceiling be removed in one or both to regain the original height that was an asset in so many structures of a certain age?
Parking would be much improved over the six or eight stalls shared with swimmers and the exercise crowd now, that’s for sure.
In terms of exposure and public awareness there would be no comparison to downtown vs. buried like an oh-by-the-way side show as it seems to be now.
As for the wishes of Anna Palmer, I am inclined to believe a progressive, intelligent and generous lady - as she obviously was – would smile from the great beyond if we could make that happen.
Money? Yup, it would take some. But perhaps not so much when held up against the bill for the auditorium work completed and community building project now in progress.
Grants would be a fertile prospect to thoroughly explore with an eye to fortifying local dollars. There seem to be lots of people (witness Thursday’s SRO council meeting) and foundations with great passion, and perhaps a few shekels, to invest is historical preservation projects just like ours.