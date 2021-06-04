Bewildered Boomer -- Is there a third museum option perhaps?

I did not attend Thursday’s council meeting and ‘what do we do with the museum’ discussion, but I did read Melanie Wilkinson’s excellent account of what was said and done.

I edit copy from home in my retirement, thus my early access to her story.

It’s a credit to our community that so many of the folks who live here are passionate about their excellent local museum. Thank goodness for that.

Sounds like the basement of the City Auditorium is out. I call that a very good decision for many reasons.

On the other hand, leaving it in the Community Center, it seems to me, has downsides, too, among them humidity and lack of climate control while sharing space with an indoor pool, hot tub and its required bouquet of chemicals.

Also, in my 15 years among you, I cannot recall a single time when I have seen the museum occupied by anyone but me, typically there to work up a story with Kent or Nancy.

To say the museum lies ‘off the beaten path’ is an understatement. What we have had for (What did they say, 50 years?) is more of a ‘hiding in plain sight’ scenario than an accessible public treasure out in the light of day.