Bewildered Boomer -- Is it just me or do birthdays lose their luster in the seventh decade?

Is today – Saturday, July 10 – wonderful and noteworthy for you? That’s what I figured. Me neither, despite that today is my birthday.
On this very day in 1949 my sweet mother delivered me up to neither fame nor fortune at the old Memorial Hospital in North Platte where the City/County Building is to be found today.
Don’t trouble yourself to do the math. Let me do it for you. The awful truth is, I have arrived at the ripe and smelly age of 72. It seemed appropriate to comment today on this mini -vent, but frankly there’s little to say. Therefore, what follows today will be made up entirely of stream-of-consciousness ramblings.
So what have these seven-decades-and-two yielded?
Ups and downs for one thing … exactly the same as everyone else on earth. I count myself lucky; so far the downs have been survivable.
The ups, on the other hand, are too numerous for mention here and more generous that I deserve; great parents, wonderful wife, three children who did not shame or embarrass us a single time, four loving grandkids and great health despite 35 years of idiotically puffing butts.
So, no complaints. Yes, we’ve had our tragedies – losing baby brother Brad to leukemia far too soon chief among them. On balance we cannot, or certainly should not, complain.
During the past three of those seven decades this newspaper career has taken me places I never dreamed I’d go to do things many people envy and meet amazing people famous, infamous and anonymous. But now, after 30-plus years, that adventure is at its end.
Mom makes me out to be a comparative youngster compared to her 97 years and, to her, I suppose that’s true. Reality is, though, my beginnings have become ancient history. This may not be the end, but I can see it from here.
What to do?
None of us can stop time. Might as well hook up the boat and go fishing for however much longer I can manage that. I don’t recall who, but many years ago I heard a fellow suggest, referring to retirement, “If all you had to do was go fishing … that would get old, too.”
My new life mission is to find out how long it will take.