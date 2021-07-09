Bewildered Boomer -- Is it just me or do birthdays lose their luster in the seventh decade?

Is today – Saturday, July 10 – wonderful and noteworthy for you? That’s what I figured. Me neither, despite that today is my birthday.

On this very day in 1949 my sweet mother delivered me up to neither fame nor fortune at the old Memorial Hospital in North Platte where the City/County Building is to be found today.

Don’t trouble yourself to do the math. Let me do it for you. The awful truth is, I have arrived at the ripe and smelly age of 72. It seemed appropriate to comment today on this mini -vent, but frankly there’s little to say. Therefore, what follows today will be made up entirely of stream-of-consciousness ramblings.

So what have these seven-decades-and-two yielded?

Ups and downs for one thing … exactly the same as everyone else on earth. I count myself lucky; so far the downs have been survivable.

The ups, on the other hand, are too numerous for mention here and more generous that I deserve; great parents, wonderful wife, three children who did not shame or embarrass us a single time, four loving grandkids and great health despite 35 years of idiotically puffing butts.