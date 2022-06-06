Bewildered Boomer -- I rise in defense of the lowly common carp

What a magnificent fish! The common carp in this photo is the beast to which I refer, though I mean to include the species in general.

Son Aaron and I were fishing a small, private sandpit not far from Kearney the Monday morning of Memorial Day weekend. We sought primarily the big crappies (13 inchers are kinda ho-hum) that live there, while hoping a big largemouth or white bass might wander by.

Aaron was using a tiny crappie jig on 8-lb test monofilament when something with big shoulders grabbed his wee lure and chugged off to parts unknown.

Aaron battled it for a while, then handed his out-gunned, medium-light spinning outfit to me with a chuckle and said, “Here, Pops, see what you can do with this one.”

I’ve not had so much fun with a fish in forever. Knowing you are not at all in control is a rush. The fish was the boss of me for maybe 10 minutes before we even got a look at the thing.

The power of this prehistoric animal (we figure 12 pounds give or take) was breathtaking. It peeled off line against the drag in sudden, bullish runs. It dove under the boat, forcing me to jam the rod straight down in the water up to the reel repeatedly to keep from breaking the line on the keel.

On and on it went, to the delight of both Aaron and me, until I finally got it alongside. After three or four attempts to get a couple fingers in the gill plate to lift, it was finally aboard.

Aaron grabbed this photo, we admired it briefly up close and moments later it was swimming free.

Here’s just the thing; carp get zero respect. This is not without some justification for their nasty habit of stirring up bottom muck something awful. In small lakes an infestation of carp can make it impossible for game fish to survive, let alone thrive.

But flawed though they be, common carp are amazing creatures. This one gifted me with a thrill the likes of which I’ve not experienced in 20 years or more.

Mose says get your mind right about these glorious golden gladiators. They will give you a tussle as memorable as it is monumental if you’re lucky enough to tangle with one this size or larger. Possibly much larger. The Nebraska state record is within whistling distance of 35 pounds.

Look at the picture again. Now imagine one three times as big. Wow! Wouldn’t that be something?