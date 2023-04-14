There will be no column from me this Saturday. I have neither the heart nor the energy to compose one. You see my friend and treasured colleague Melanie Wilkinson lost her job at 10 a.m. yesterday after 25 years of unwavering service, passion and often difficult work at the News-Times on behalf of you … our readers. I am inconsolable.
By Steve Moseley
