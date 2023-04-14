Related to this story

Most Popular

The impact of LB583

The impact of LB583

This past week saw LB583, a bill to increase state funding for public schools, come to the floor for the first time. LB583 was brought by Sena…

Investing in future leaders

Investing in future leaders

This spring I have been delighted to greet so many young Nebraskans from the Third District visiting Washington on school and family trips. It…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio