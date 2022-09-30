Bewildered Boomer -- I hate . . . H-A-T-E . . . vandalism and always have

I got up to my share of high jinks during the idiocy of youth, so let’s get that straight right now. But I did not – on my most immature day – tear up anyone else’s stuff just for the ‘fun’ of it. In fact, I didn’t tear up anyone else’s stuff at all. Somehow, from day one, I just knew better.

Wouldn’t it be swell if everyone held at least that one basic value? Sure it would, but clearly not everyone does.

Proof lies in property and possessions all around us that have been violated in the past and, sadly, will be long in the future.

Let’s begin with the vehicle vandalism at this newspaper’s own parking lot a few months back. Employees working into the night had tires ruined for no reason at all. A colleague was nearly afoot until the proper tires were located and mounted … entirely at her substantial expense of course.

The same perpetrators hit our lot two different nights, were recorded on security video, identified and caught.

Then there’s the abuse of our local grass dump by miscreants who constantly dump inappropriate stuff. Tree branches have been deposited there in full pickup loads. This despite multiple signs that plead ‘please don’t do it’ in easily comprehended, one syllable words.

Incidents of garden variety vandalism like these are so common to have almost become ‘ho-hum’ to many folks, but not to me. Must be I’m funny that way.

More creative, yet still terminally obtuse, was the Darwin Award finalist who, creeping like human slime one supposes, sneaked up on a bunch of sleeping clothes, deployed fire extinguishers and destroyed the whole works at Gateway Mall’s JCPenny store.

Fire extinguishers, it turns out, are filled with chemicals that irritate human skin something fierce … to include our vandal (we hope). Thus there was no salvaging rack upon rack of brand-new garments; the whole works was destroyed. The price tag for this abject stupidity was more than $20,000.

Who does this sort of thing? What must be the depth of their cognitive, intellectual and behavioral failures?

Next, consider the wonderful floating playground at Louisville State Park. Who knew the state installed huge inflatables on the water for the enjoyment of you, me, our kids and grandkids? Not me.

This one happened near summer’s end when one or more slack-jawed ruminants punctured the creature features, and in the doing also deflated my faith in the essential goodness of mankind.

“Eight of the playground’s 70 floating pieces were damaged August 11 and became partially submerged,” read the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission news release to announce the heartbreaking, inexplicable assault. “During inspections and repair of that damage,” the statement continued, “additional damage requiring repairs was discovered. Out of concern for public safety, and due to the time required to make repairs, the floating playground will not reopen this season.”

Then, a modestly positive note: “The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking into the cause of the damage and to future protection for the floating mats, a key feature of the Venture Park just south of Omaha.”

So the agency will at least consider re-investing in expensive replacements.

Being honest, were it left to me that probably would not happen. Abuse me once, shame on you. Abuse me twice, shame on me.

Perhaps the powers-that-be at G&P are bigger, more forgiving folks in the aftermath of this monumental disrespect than I would be.

I hope so. Kinda.