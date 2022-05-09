Bewildered Boomer -- I didn't plan on windshield blight in retirement

I tell ya, this jet set lifestyle is getting the best of these old bones.

Retirement, I thought incorrectly, would be a time of mostly serenity, silence and having coffee of a morning with the boys down at Grand Central. You know, taking it easy. I have been told many times by folks who preceded me into this ‘life of blissful leisure’ that no such thing exists. I didn’t get it.

And so I find myself blindsided by the frenetic pace of late, primarily in terms of time behind the wheel.

It’s conceivable four jobs – two paid, two volunteer – have lent a self-inflicted aspect to my current rag-tag state. If so, I’ll not deny it.

Job 1 is continuing to bang out content for this paper as needed, which has been often lately. Job 2 is serving as the front-of-house clown ambassador, order taker, server and table scrubber at McLean Beef during mealtimes. Job 3 is several years' ongoing service as a Nebraska Game and Parks CFI (volunteer Certified Fishing Instructor) and No. 4 is the odd venture onto this barren plain in the name of animal rescue transport for Kathy Johnson, also volunteer, of course.

I’ve helped families learn to fish from Omaha to North Platte and chaufuerred critters between Council Bluffs and North Platte.

Four jobs, two of which I do for free. Clever fellow, huh?

Actually, I enjoy the volunteer jobs as much as the other two. Possibly more. So there’s no need to send any sympathy my way. No a bit of it.

Lately, though, it seems the miles are piling up, including a round-trip gallop to Gothenburg in service of a couple orphan raccoons whose eyes weren’t even open. That was a pretty long run, but Good Wife Norma went along, it was a nice day and we enjoyed getting away from our own brace of rescue wiener dogs for a few hours.

It seems we’re in Kearney nearly every week including my mother’s 98th birthday celebration a couple Saturdays ago. Tuesday and Wednesday this week I was in Kearney again doing the CFI thing at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and crashing with my son’s family. The best part of that trip was getting to see grandson Jonatan’s first orchestral concert – he’s a fifth-grade cellist and a fine one, too.

We made a run last Sunday with friends to Mahoney State Park and Henry Doorly Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park dang near to Omaha. Monday it was back to Lincoln for Southwest senior grandson Dominic’s final choral concert. Tomorrow (which will be yesterday as this is written Thursday evening) we’re trekking to Tecumseh and Johnson County High School to watch granddaughter Annie, a freshman pole vaulter at Southwest, do her stuff.

Do you know where Tecumseh is located? Yup, that’s what I thought. Me neither, but I’m fixin’ to find out.

Truth to tell, I enjoy hitting the road – now that I have Miss GPS to keep me squared away – so weep not for me.

Until I pull up to the gas pump empty nearly every day. Then you can wail like a banshee … just like me.