Bewildered Boomer -- Howard the Duck; a (not so) dramatic saga of rescue

Thursday this week dawned as most days do; expectations for the day more or less the same as the day before and the one to follow. In other words, the bar was low.
Then, just after lunch, the plot thickened when Kathy Johnson’s ‘alert’ sounded. This is the bell those of us on her cadre of transporters have come to recognize as the signal that means one or more critters is in trouble. I popped open the message and learned there was a good chance she’d need someone to make a run to Council Bluffs … but only if her son who lives there managed to capture a duck in danger.
And thus was the afternoon and evening for myself and brother-in-law Jim Tallmadge, who rode shotgun and ward off desperados and road agents, turned over entirely to Howard the Duck.
Kathy’s son, Greg, lives in Council Bluffs and was deeply worried about Howard, a flightless, domestic duck whose survival instincts had been replaced by people skills. Clearly, Howard was a pet someone had wearied of in his adulthood and released into a wild environment a very bad, selfish and heartless stunt. Greg knew it was only a matter of time before a predator – animal or human – was sure to make a meal of this affable bird.
And so he set about capturing Howard, but could get only so close, which was not quite close enough. It was during this process Kathy sent out her please-stand-by SOS.
Soon, Greg got his bird with patience, kindness, perseverance and … watermelon chunks?
“That did the trick,” he told us enthusiastically when he rendezvoused with us at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs to remand Howard over to our custody. Turns out he loves watermelon, the fruit that finally brought about his capture and subsequent salvation. Who knew?
As a newbie on Kathy’s transport troupe, on previous trips to North Platte and St. Edward I have dealt exclusively in baby raccoons. This was my inaugural webbed-feet adventure. Some (most) folks give me an incredulous look when I tell them how I voluntarily burn hours of time and gallons of fuel in support of critters I once hunted and, in the case of wild ducks, was known to consume in the company of cheap wine and raucous hunting buddies back in the day.
The answer is simple: I do it because I can. It’s fun, makes me feel good and does a big favor for a grateful critter lover whose unwavering dedication I much admire. Of course I get an easy column dropped in my lap with each rescue run, too, so there is that.
Jim and Howard the Duck bonded on the way home as the two chatted. Honest to goodness, the Howard made not a sound the entire way except when Jim talked to it. When he did he was rewarded with a soft purr of duck-speak every time.
We delivered our new friend to Kathy in Benedict where he was to spend the night (naturally, she had a pool of fresh water filled to welcome his arrival). Friday he was going to a safe farm home where a gaggle of new waterfowl friends awaited.