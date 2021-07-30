Bewildered Boomer -- Howard the Duck; a (not so) dramatic saga of rescue

Soon, Greg got his bird with patience, kindness, perseverance and … watermelon chunks?

“That did the trick,” he told us enthusiastically when he rendezvoused with us at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs to remand Howard over to our custody. Turns out he loves watermelon, the fruit that finally brought about his capture and subsequent salvation. Who knew?

As a newbie on Kathy’s transport troupe, on previous trips to North Platte and St. Edward I have dealt exclusively in baby raccoons. This was my inaugural webbed-feet adventure. Some (most) folks give me an incredulous look when I tell them how I voluntarily burn hours of time and gallons of fuel in support of critters I once hunted and, in the case of wild ducks, was known to consume in the company of cheap wine and raucous hunting buddies back in the day.

The answer is simple: I do it because I can. It’s fun, makes me feel good and does a big favor for a grateful critter lover whose unwavering dedication I much admire. Of course I get an easy column dropped in my lap with each rescue run, too, so there is that.

Jim and Howard the Duck bonded on the way home as the two chatted. Honest to goodness, the Howard made not a sound the entire way except when Jim talked to it. When he did he was rewarded with a soft purr of duck-speak every time.