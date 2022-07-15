Bewildered Boomer -- How to break the same hip twice in two days

Though I cannot in good conscience recommend it, I find myself suddenly qualified to help break the same hip twice should that be your goal.

To review, how I began this bizarre experience was to fall the Saturday before Father’s Day. As a deaf, elderly wiener dog broke for daylight through a garage door mistakenly left up, I instinctively made a sudden athletic move and lunged to grab her.

That’s when it was revealed what few ‘sudden athletic moves’ I ever possessed, if any, were long eroded away by the march of 73 summers.

The dog scampered away while I lay writhing in agony on the concrete driveway. A young, strapping neighbor heard the ruckus, rushed to my side, tugged at me maybe twice, recognized the futility and fetched his daughter to help. Eventually this 6-foot-4, 240-pound carcass was righted.

Good Wife Norma, who some will recall fully retired recently after 53 years a nurse, gave me the once-over upon her return home and declared it uncertain whether it was fractured or not. This being the cusp of Father’s Day weekend, I decided against her advice to get X-rays right then. I thought it a good idea to wait until Monday and then call the VA.

As any lucid person would have predicted, hobbling about on a broken hip until Monday was a plan fraught with flaws. There was no surprise when this produced the worst Father’s Day in nearly 50 years of daddyhood.

Monday morning’s call to the VA was for naught when the human being I finally prodded from beneath a mountain of relentless recordings pointed out this was a national holiday. Juneteenth, she said. The VA was kaput.

Still hurting and now monumentally discouraged to boot, at least I could still use the bathroom. Then even this modest dignity was snuffed out when, just after lunch, I tangled my size 14 feet and fell again. This time on stone tiles.

Lying on the right side in a space little wider than my substantial girth, the only way to regain my feet was to scream like a banshee and turn over by twisting the fractured hip, now clobbered twice in the exact same spot.

In the next couple days, hospital staff asked over and over, “How would you rate your pain right now on a scale of 1 to 10?”

The answers came easily. Getting up from that bathroom floor taught me where find ‘10’ on the pain meter. It gave me a whole new frame of reference.

Enough messing around, GWN said as she wedged my heft into the truck. Straight to the hospital ER we went.

Subsequent X-rays told the story; the right hip ball was cracked by the first fall, crunched by the second.

No fix to this baby, said the surgeon. That’s when I learned a bolt-on prosthetic device lay in the immediate future … immediate as in later that very Tuesday morning.

An hour or so of slicing, hacking, hammering and sawing later it was over. The procedure. Not the pain.

In a nutshell the ball atop the femur was shelled out. Trying to save it would be dumb. Also impossible.

So Dr. Koch made an incision of some five inches length over the hip, disjointed it, sawed off the ball at the neck, drove a shiny new shaft with attached ball deep down the center of the femur, aligned everything just so, reinserted it into the socket, screwed the whole works down tight, closed the incision with 24 staples give or take, washed up, took a smoke break maybe, and moved on to the morning’s next victim.

Back in the room after recovery, I haughtily huffed this was no big deal. Pshaw. No pain at all, nary a twinge. Obviously, I was a tougher customer than even I thought all these decades. Then a revolting development; the morphine and oxycodone faded away taking all misplaced cockiness with them.

Since then?

That first week had little to recommend it and the second was no better, but happily there has been great progress in weeks three and four.

The hateful, clumsy walker is relegated to a corner and physical therapy gets easier with each session.

A cane restored a level of mobility I feared might be lost forever. Such relief. Incredibly, even the cane has become optional for all but a few occasions the hip awakens to bark at me a little.

There you have it; how one unexceptional old man survived open hip surgery.

Now let’s put our heads together and put a halt to the scourge of fractured hips once and for all. Where to begin?

First, shoot all the wiener dogs.