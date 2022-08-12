Bewildered Boomer -- How far would you drive for a plate of PK's fried chicken?

Thursday of this week began ‘Groundhog Day’ boring and routine (do you recall the wonderful Bill Murray flick) as any other. But just after lunchtime the day, as they say, took a turn.

Perhaps an explanation is called for.

Not long after noon was about the time my laptop ‘dinged’ the tech-era note it sings to send up a digital smoke signal, the better to gain my attention.

An SOS had arrived from Kathy Johnson of pet and wildlife rescue fame. This request went to all members of Kathy’s army of volunteer transporters. A black orphan kitten, her electronic plea revealed, was in need of retrieval from a location north of York. Way north of York.

Having little to do and a full tank of gas in the Maxima, I figured what the heck? I have always enjoyed driving leisurely road trips of distance over new territory in summer, so why not?

Kathy promptly provided an address that sounded harmless enough: 49241 852nd Rd, Ewing, NE.

“It’s a Ewing address, but just 7 miles from Chambers,” she counseled, as if that somehow mitigated the distance. It did not because I am equally clueless as to the location of either community.

Eventually, I came to learn exactly where. Oh mama, did I.

For those of you playing along at home our needy feral kitten awaited at a rural home 20 miles south of O’Neill and 45 miles northeast of Burwell. Yes, that Burwell.

This kitten, perhaps three or four weeks old, was born in nearby trees and brush to a wild mother. Katie lives there and it seems a couple of her big dogs tangled with two kittens. One did not survive. Katie saved the other.

A former resident of Stromsburg, Katie was fully aware of Kathy’s reputation as a rescue guru of status and acclaim. Kathy will leap to the rescue of any critter in trouble; small or large (but not ‘too’ large), tame or wild, furred or feathered, foreign or domestic.

Thus word was broadcast across the land seeking a kind-hearted person with time, keys, shades and a full tank of gas.

Enter Ole’ Mose. I am not a cat person, evidence of which lies in the fact &%$# cats have drawn blood on me with fangs and claws far more often than dogs. This despite my exposure to cats being statistically nil compared to the number of up-close encounters with canines. Nor, for that matter, am I known to be particularly kind-hearted.

So why did I agree to go? It’s simply deep respect and admiration for how Kathy has given over her life to helpless critters. You and I couldn’t/wouldn’t do it. So thank goodness she does. If this baby raccoon or that dumped domestic goose or hand towel nest of newborn opossums is important to her, then it is important to me.

The country up there is lush, green, beautiful and blissfully empty. The Maxima is a nice ride with surprising juice under the hood. Mile after mile of remote highway offers an environment conducive to short bursts of speed north of three-figures. I know this from past experience.

Once the road was conquered and the near-continuously yelping kitten safely remanded to Kathy’s loving murmurs and gentle embrace in Benedict, why not check out the fried chicken down the street at PK’s Revival?

Thus ends a tale – sad but true – how your mental acuity challenged scribe drove 280 miles in 4 1/2 hours to eat a three-piece chicken dinner 10 miles from home.

Finished it off with a big slab of warm cherry pie and a dollop of ice cream, too. Surely anyone this silly has dessert coming, too.