Bewildered Boomer -- History of Moseley veterans begins with our patriarch, Russell

Over three generations of our family, I am the least of four military veterans. I served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve in the Vietnam era; however my military police/POW unit was never called to action.
So that’s more than enough about me.
My brother Brad, youngest of the three Moseley boys, had much more street cred as a veteran than me. He served years in the military, including service overseas in Germany. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Ana, who mourns his loss to leukemia this past February.
Our eldest son, Jarrod, earned his pilot wings in the Air Force and went on to roles as a flight instructor and mentor to young pilots and, for the bulk of his career, as a KC135 pilot flying refueling missions both at home and, to support combat missions, abroad. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and now flies cargo planes in the U.S. and Asia for FedEx.
The patriarch of our clan, my dad Russell, reigns as the first and best veteran among us for his service in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Dad would tell how the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan motivated him to end his college and football experience at what is now UNK to enlist in the Navy. He once admitted his reasoning was partially outrage at Japan’s egregious offense and partly a healthy dollop of old-fashioned adventure seeking.
With a half-sister in San Diego, Dad told the recruiter he would sign up then and there if the Navy would agree to send him to the West Coast for recruit training. The Navy guy immediately agreed. Dad signed and showed up at the train station on the assigned day … then rode the rails straight to Great Lakes Naval Training Station in North Chicago … a very far train ride from balmy San Diego.
He served five years, most of that time in the Pacific aboard the destroyer USS Sigourney. He and his shipmates dodged torpedoes and kamikazes (suicide pilots who crashed their planes into Allied ships), plucking pilots from the sea and, most notably, participating in the Battle for Leyte Gulf, reported to be the most massive and bloody naval battle in history.
I have before me a framed press release dated June 18, 1945; letting folks back home in Nebraska know what their young warrior, Russell, was up to at that time. Hand-typed, it was sent to Program Director Peg Biber at radio station KGFW. It hangs alongside the accompany image of Dad is his dazzling whites, on a wall in our home.
This precious document begins: “Russell E. Moseley, 23, pharmacist’s mate, first class, USNR, son of Mrs. Edith Moseley, of Broken Bow, Nebr., serves aboard this destroyer which has met the Japs (please excuse the insult, we were I global conflict with our now Japanese friends) in more than 20 engagements from the Solomons to the Philippines, fighting with a distinction that has won the Presidential Unit Citation for her crew and Bronze Star Medals for two of her Commanding Officers.”
The Sigourney was busy during my father’s service aboard this proud ship. The press release lists some of its accomplishments: shot down four planes, helped destroy two others, rescued six American pilots and 34 seamen, aided in the sinking of a Japanese destroyer and freighter, sank an enemy barge and helped destroy another.
“Arriving in the Pacific a few months after she was commissioned in June, 1943, the destroyer shot down two Jap dive bombers during her initial engagement at Cape Torokina. While escorting a supply echelon to Bougainville on the night of Nov. 17, 1944, she broke a night torpedo attack by downing two of the attacking planes. Later she picked up 34 survivors of the USS McKean, which had been torpedoed.”
Here’s the last and best paragraph of the release: “Through her 20 months of continuous action, the Sigourney has never received a scar or a dent in her structure.”
Growing up he was just ‘Dad’ to me. In adult years, however, I came to understand the earth-shaping impact he and his comrades had on the privileges of life we enjoy today.
I thought it worthy to share his bravery and service with you in the shadow of Veterans Day.