Bewildered Boomer -- History of Moseley veterans begins with our patriarch, Russell

Over three generations of our family, I am the least of four military veterans. I served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve in the Vietnam era; however my military police/POW unit was never called to action.

So that’s more than enough about me.

My brother Brad, youngest of the three Moseley boys, had much more street cred as a veteran than me. He served years in the military, including service overseas in Germany. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Ana, who mourns his loss to leukemia this past February.

Our eldest son, Jarrod, earned his pilot wings in the Air Force and went on to roles as a flight instructor and mentor to young pilots and, for the bulk of his career, as a KC135 pilot flying refueling missions both at home and, to support combat missions, abroad. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and now flies cargo planes in the U.S. and Asia for FedEx.

The patriarch of our clan, my dad Russell, reigns as the first and best veteran among us for his service in the Pacific Theater during World War II.