Bewildered Boomer -- Here’s a plug for Yellowstone Country in the fall

Guest services won’t be going 100-per like June, July and August, but with some research and planning you can find whatever you need.

If you haven’t been there before – or even if you have – icons like Old Faithful, Artist Point, Brink of the Upper Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs are must-see. Generally speaking the lower loop is more about geothermal features while above, the upper loop of the park road winds through river valleys that feature wildlife and lots of it.

Bison, elk, grizzly bears, black bears, bighorn sheep and moose are all there for you to find. Coyotes, too – big ones – and huge trumpeter swans. Raptors? You bet.

Don’t misunderstand; you are likely to see those critters and more on the south loop, too. Ask a Wyoming resident, “Where could a grizzly bear be? He or she will answer: “Anywhere it wants.” This alone makes Yellowstone and the drop-dead gorgeous country that spills out from its boundary in all directions the most wonderful place I know.

How to route yourself there and back home is a monumental factor in how much you get out of your trip, too.