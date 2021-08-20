Bewildered Boomer -- Here’s a plug for Yellowstone Country in the fall

It’s that magic time of year, friends. Time to plan a fall visit to Yellowstone, the Tetons, the Bighorns, Beartooths, Pryors and whatever other mountain ranges you can manage.
All that and lots more awaits in the northwest corner of Wyoming and over the border into Montana.
Good Wife Norma and I were all hooked up to go out this month … until I went loco and took a second ‘retirement’ job. So no Yellowstone for us this year. Weep not for us; however, all but two of our branch of the Moseley clan enjoyed a raucous week in Branson earlier this summer.
My mission today is to cajole you – if I can – into trekking to our old stomping grounds in Powell/Cody Country outside the park’s east gate.
I know. I know. I’ve told you this before, but if you still have not been there in fall you obviously weren’t listening. Yellowstone, in this case meaning the entire Yellowstone ecosystem, is most glamorous in fall. At least GWN and I think so.
The elk rut is on. Deciduous trees are turning colors and, though there aren’t many in sprawling mountain forests filled with evergreen species, the golds, browns and reds are none-the-less amazing.
Bugs are down and so – mercifully – is traffic. Kids are back in school. You won’t have the place to yourself, but at least you only have to muscle aside gray panthers instead of hacking your way through old poops and kids both.
Guest services won’t be going 100-per like June, July and August, but with some research and planning you can find whatever you need.
If you haven’t been there before – or even if you have – icons like Old Faithful, Artist Point, Brink of the Upper Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs are must-see. Generally speaking the lower loop is more about geothermal features while above, the upper loop of the park road winds through river valleys that feature wildlife and lots of it.
Bison, elk, grizzly bears, black bears, bighorn sheep and moose are all there for you to find. Coyotes, too – big ones – and huge trumpeter swans. Raptors? You bet.
Don’t misunderstand; you are likely to see those critters and more on the south loop, too. Ask a Wyoming resident, “Where could a grizzly bear be? He or she will answer: “Anywhere it wants.” This alone makes Yellowstone and the drop-dead gorgeous country that spills out from its boundary in all directions the most wonderful place I know.
How to route yourself there and back home is a monumental factor in how much you get out of your trip, too.
Go in from the east, for example, crossing the Bighorns between Sheridan and Lovell. You will have your doors blown off long before you reach the east gate. Hit the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area between the base of the west slope of the Bighorns and Lovell. I ain’t asking now, I’m telling. It’s a few miles up and a return trip over the same road coming down, but you will not be sorry. Promise.
So far this year GWN and I have provided a local’s knowledge; advice and recommendations to help three different sets of York-area folks put together vacations.
We will happily do the same for you. In fact, we get a kick out it. When we send you we get to go too … kinda/sorta.
Just rattle me up and we’ll sit down over some maps and brochures. The magic number is 402 710-0727. It’s free, too.
Let’s talk soon.