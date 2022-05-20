Bewildered Boomer -- GWN's will be a graduation of a different kind

I don’t know if all the high school seniors within the sound of my keyboard have graduated yet or not, but smart money says it’s over for all or most of them.

We wish them all the good fortune in the world, don’t we? Sure we do. The tragedy is how we’re sending them out into a mixed-up, divided and dangerous country to fend largely for themselves among a pack of increasingly blood-thirsty hounds.

I am greatly saddened by the environment in our country today: Don’t look like me? I have no use for you. Don’t think exactly like me? You are my enemy by blanket declaration. Young vs. elderly. Red vs. Blue. White supremacy vs. all intelligent humanity, apparently. It goes on and on.

But let’s not get into that today. Not a thing I can do about it from my side of Page 4 anyway.

This week, I thought we might chat on a much lighter topic; graduation of an entirely different sort.

Good Wife Norma ‘graduates’ next Tuesday and I couldn’t be more proud.

This great lady will work her last shift that day, ending a nursing career that spans five decades and then some.

If anyone was born to something, GWN was put on this earth to minister to the needs of others as a nurse. She is wonderful in geriatrics where she makes the elderly and frail know they are first priority. She has nursed in critical care situations, with an obstetrician in Wyoming and other disciplines. For the past many years you may have encountered her at the York General Specialty Clinic where she jumps in to help a dizzying variety of specialists successfully rendezvous with patients in York so they need not go all the way into primarily Lincoln or Omaha.

All of that ends Tuesday. I’ll take her to work and pick her up one final time. Then she’ll settle in at home and – thank goodness – assume full responsibility for Ebbie and Daphne, our brace of prime, if elderly, wiener dogs.

The relief I expect to feel, once out of the tube dog pressure cooker of care, feeding and mishap mitigation, will be like having a smashed thumb nail drilled.

GWN will retain her status as head nurse for the Moseley clan, assorted friends and others. While it is true this duty accrues zero income, she is nonetheless well compensated in appreciation of her learned advice and counsel on medical issues over decades of time.

And who knows, maybe now we’ll be able to get out fishing a couple times during everybody else’s work week if: (a) the dang weather ever stabilizes and (b) it ever stops torching a hundred dollar bill to fill the truck with gas.

Congratulations, GWN, for a job done long and well.