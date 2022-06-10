Bewildered Boomer -- GWN's maybe final and possibly last garage sale ever wraps today

This morning as you read these words, Good Wife Norma and I will be planted firmly in place from 8 a.m. to 1-ish, trading nickels and dimes for eight tables-plus loaded with the accumulated debris from the last couple decades of our 50-plus years of mostly wedded bliss.

We’re at 16 Fairview Drive. If you can see East Hill Park you’re close.

I lobbied for inclusion of the last two extant wiener dogs in The Really Big Garage Sale offerings. Sadly my pathetic pleadings fell upon deaf ears.

Good Wife Norma has declared (for the second or perhaps third time) this to be the last Garage Sale from Hell of her lifetime.

I fully support this strategy, unlikely though I predict it will be. The only saving grace is in the unlikely event we clear out all this stuff, we have insufficient years left on earth to accumulate enough flotsam and jetsam for another such epic endeavor.

This is the hope and prayer to which I have hitched my wagon.

As the culling process played out in recent weeks, the garage’s nooks and crannies gradually filled until pedestrian traffic around the car, truck and boat became severely impaired.

These last few days only the boat has remained. The car and truck were unceremoniously evicted.

As this is written Friday morning, GWN is brushing her teeth and letting the dogs out to piddle in preparation for a last minute run to obtain change and Lord knows what other last minute, pre-garage sale chores of which I remain blessedly unaware.

“Will a hundred dollars in ones be enough?” she asks in apparent seriousness, forgetting to whom she is speaking. I have made considerable effort these past five decades to maintain utter cluelessness where the intimate details of garage sale marketing and administration are concerned … definitely to include any hint how much change such an event requires.

We have for sale a couple or three stacks of regular and Capri pants in assorted sizes (don’t ask) and a bucket of perhaps a half-dozen complete fishing rods and reels that make up the majority of my miniscule contribution to GSI (garage sale inventory). These items are priced by the lot … everything save the bucket is yours for one money ... unless it sold yesterday afternoon.

Two dog kennels, at least one wee fancy table, knick-knacks, a gently used ceiling fan, light fixtures, decorative pillows and a set of handicap grab bars if you can believe that. Our house already features heavy duty grab bars everywhere so these, I assume, must be surplus. A popcorn popper? Sure. How about a length of hose? Absolutely. Need a cheap sleeping bag (possibly as a big mutt bed)? Gotcha ‘covered’ (tee-hee).

One critical question remains; once this thing is mercifully over, what are we to do with the 85% that didn’t sell?