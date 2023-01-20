Bewildered Boomer -- Flagstaff in the rear view mirror felt so good

Perhaps if remote Wyoming is your preferred location for adventure – as it is for me – there’s no great surprise Phoenix and its five million residents (Ok, I rounded up. Actually, it’s only 4,948,203) is not a comfortable environment.

Yet that is exactly where four of us are as this is written; Peoria to be exact.

My brother Jim, his wife Mary, GWN and myself drove to Phoenix. I know, people fly to Phoenix. No one of sound mind drives there from Nebraska. Now we know why.

The trip out was a largely uneventful 1,200-mile cruise. But not entirely uneventful.

There was that debacle of incompetence on the interstate near Colorado Springs where thousands of cars were stacked up multiple lanes wide standing mostly motionless for miles. Turned out a major bridge was closed for construction in both directions.

There was zero warning of what was coming as we raced along in a wave at well over 80 mph in heavy traffic until … suddenly … it came to a dead stop. It was at that point I demonstrated defensive driving skills that surprised even me.

A glance in the rear-view mirror to confirm I was open on the right, then a major braking/dive right onto the shoulder maneuver saved what would have been a massive pileup.

Note to Colorado highway folks: Please do something … anything … to communicate with all that stampeding traffic in those situations. We know bridges must be maintained or replaced from time to time, but a flashing sign or even a trooper trailing behind the stoppage with lights flashing would have put all of us on alert. Potentially deadly. Also deeply disappointing.

Then came Flagstaff which turns out to be a ski resort area up on a mountain somewhere. Who knew? Not us, but we found out when there was 16 inches of new snow on the ground and heavy snow still falling in the morning when we headed down the hill.

We vowed to find another way home so as to never see Flagstaff again, however deep research from then to now has revealed the awful truth. There really is no other way home that doesn’t involve lots more miles of almost entirely two-lane cow path highways.

So, Flagstaff it shall be on the return journey. Though grudgingly.

We finally saw the sun for the first time Tuesday here in Peoria. Otherwise it’s been rain, drizzle, fog, snow or mixed combinations thereof.

We highly recommend the Desert Botanical Gardens operated by and located near the Phoenix Zoo. Perhaps the News-Times will accommodate a photo page to break the winter doldrums when/if we successfully fight our way home at the end of the week.

The Apache Trail near Phoenix at Apache Junction is definitely worthy of a look-see, making sure to take sustenance at the bar and grill to be found on what’s left of main street at the old ghost town of Tortilla Flat (pop. 6) along the way.

The population of cactus in every size and shape you can imagine is quite something for a flatlander whose typical flora is corn, corn and more corn. Our lifecycle in Nebraska is mind-numbing: Tiny green corn then taller green corn then brown corn then corn stubble in that order. Mother nature is monumentally more diverse here in the desert and a lot less besmirched by humans, too.

But it’s almost over. Time to head home tomorrow morning. They have TV and everything here, so we know what’s happening in Nebraska this week.

Looks like dreaded Flagstaff will be the least of our problems between here and there.