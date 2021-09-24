Bewildered Boomer -- First Husker games are the stuff of history

Do you recall the first time you saw the Huskers live and in full color at Memorial Stadium? It was high school for me back in the 6os. I know some of you have never had the opportunity to take in game day at Nebraska and for that I am sorry. It is an experience every Cornhusker should get to enjoy and appreciate at least once.

I recall a game or two when our own kids were young and we were able to take them to the Big Show. It was great fun, save that one game when the Huskers drubbed the Oregon Ducks something awful beneath driving sleet and rain. Son Aaron and I shared a trash bag to shed at least some of the downpour. I had my right arm across his back inside the bag. I held us together with my right hand under his arm.

Nebraska scored about every 17 seconds and each time they did the folks in front of us leaped to their feet blocking our view. To compensate, I simply stood up with Aaron still in my firm grasp. His feet dangled in the air, but at least the kid could see.

I don’t know if that miserable day made a memory of note for him, but it sure did for his dad.