In the black, pre-dawn hours this Tuesday the faithful 2012 GMC Canyon was enjoying a balmy 40- degree March morning in Nebraska. Then I backed it out of the garage.

In the time it took to motor from Fairview Drive to York General Wellness to torture a surgically altered hip the truck was shivering as it displayed 19 on the rearview mirror, a drop of more than half in those few short blocks. Of course it felt much colder than 19 because the wind raged in fury through the darkness.

Then comes Wednesday, a day so warm and wonderful (temp hit 70ish) I loaded up our young go-getter feature story specialist Naomy Snider and embarked on a mid- afternoon-until-dark sandhill crane photo safari.

It was shirt sleeve weather for me … as long as the ‘shirt’ was a sweatshirt over a T-shirt, which it was.

We didn’t have the best photo opportunities, however we saw cranes by the thousands feeding in mostly corn stubble fields during daylight and then later, as sunset approached and ultimately descended, pouring onto sandbar roosts on the Platte south of Alda in great soaring hordes.

We could have had a better day with our cameras, but it was Naomy’s first exposure to the only global spectacle to happen in our back yard every year so she seemed to enjoy our wee adventure just the same.

Then overnight Wednesday everything went south again on the heels of winter’s vicious return.

Heavy wind from the south was mildly annoying on Tuesday, but that was also what kept our world so toasty warm. Overnight came a complete reversal when the devil wind switched 180 degrees and blasted the bejesus out of us from the north. The result was immediate and predictable.

Heavy rain was pounding the north side of the house like a banshee when the dogs first asked for breakfast and gastrointestinal relief about 6. Daphne ventured out for a quick squirt, thought better of completing her big job and bolted straight back inside. Ebby didn’t even get her entire head outside before declining the absolute certainty of being pounded and soaked by frigid water.

Fortunately the rain stopped not too long after, which opened a wiener dog waste window before we experienced a mishap.

You know what was next, don’t you? Sure you do. Snow. Great big beautiful flakes of snow which, in what seemed only minutes, settled into fine, non-photogenic blah, boring white grit driven by crazy wind.

I searched ahead as far as the extended forecast extends and cannot find a single day possessed of even marginal crane pic prospects for 10 long, grey, dreary, awful, endlessly ponderous days.

So what do I say? I say enough, gall dang it. Knock it off. Right this minute.

Who do we see about this anyway? Surely there’s a legislative ‘oversight study commission’ or perhaps an ‘ad hoc committee’ somewhere in our vast governmental wasteland whose charge it is to provide all the answers. I mean, what the heck do we pay taxes for, anyway, if not to assure personal cradle-to-grave security, comfort and relief for each and every one of us?