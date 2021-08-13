Bewildered Boomer -- Fall isn't quite here, but we can feel it, can't we?

Winter’s upside for Wyoming residents is the remarkable array of cold weather activities that come hand-in-hand with mountain living.

Ice skating, terrifying vertical sledding, cross country and alpine skiing, ski joring (take just a moment to Google it please, you won’t believe what you see) and ice climbing straight up frozen water falls are a few of the ways to maim or kill yourself there. What most mountain people do most of the time in winter is tour the high country aboard snowmobiles. Known universally as simply ‘sleds’ out there, these screaming machines are the rough equivalent of boats back here. There are lots of them sitting on trailers parked along residential alleys, at the end of the driveway or next to the house.

The only hateful thing about fall I can think of at this moment is, of course, leaves. Our yard is inundated each and every year as the fickle breeze helps all of us on Fairview Drive share our leaves up and down the street. What a burden every year to gather and haul up to 10 pickup loads.

The older I’ve gotten the more impossible the task has become. But, hallelujah … no more. Last year we finally ran up the white flag and called Miller Seed. They cleaned our entire corner lot and flower beds while we did nothing more than watch … grins on our faces out to here. The price was more than fair.

You know what they say about old people learning to work smarter, not harder? When it comes to leaves, that’s us.