Bewildered Boomer -- Fall isn't quite here, but we can feel it, can't we?

Do you begin to sense it? The coming of fall?
I do, or perhaps I’ve convinced myself it’s here even if only a tiny presence. The heat is still hot, but perhaps not quite so suffocating as just a few weeks ago.
Wishful thinking? Hallucinations? Could be.
Fall is best among our distinct four seasons in this part of the country … at least to me. The temperature cools, we all know that, but for me it’s more complex than what the thermometer says alone. It’s the rustle of leaves and cooler water temperatures that deliver better fishing. Early fall is when our zoysia lawn goes dormant, turns straw brown and stays that way until next April. You do not mow dormant grass, ever, which I consider a gift to me personally from Mother Nature and the lawn turf industry.
I’d rather do almost everything in fall as opposed to any other time of year. It’s a great time for not doing things, too; the aforementioned cessation of mowing for one. Scooping snow for another.
There is no better time to visit Yellowstone and the many other wonders of northwest Wyoming and Montana than fall, but don’t wait too long. Winter comes early out there compared to here. Good Wife Norma and I felt spring came at least a month later than here upon the plains. Folks are shorted another month of nice weather, too, when balmy days are elbowed aside by Old Man Winter much too soon.
Winter’s upside for Wyoming residents is the remarkable array of cold weather activities that come hand-in-hand with mountain living.
Ice skating, terrifying vertical sledding, cross country and alpine skiing, ski joring (take just a moment to Google it please, you won’t believe what you see) and ice climbing straight up frozen water falls are a few of the ways to maim or kill yourself there. What most mountain people do most of the time in winter is tour the high country aboard snowmobiles. Known universally as simply ‘sleds’ out there, these screaming machines are the rough equivalent of boats back here. There are lots of them sitting on trailers parked along residential alleys, at the end of the driveway or next to the house.
The only hateful thing about fall I can think of at this moment is, of course, leaves. Our yard is inundated each and every year as the fickle breeze helps all of us on Fairview Drive share our leaves up and down the street. What a burden every year to gather and haul up to 10 pickup loads.
The older I’ve gotten the more impossible the task has become. But, hallelujah … no more. Last year we finally ran up the white flag and called Miller Seed. They cleaned our entire corner lot and flower beds while we did nothing more than watch … grins on our faces out to here. The price was more than fair.
You know what they say about old people learning to work smarter, not harder? When it comes to leaves, that’s us.