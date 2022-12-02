Bewildered Boomer -- Exploring our 'Groundhog Day' life in retirement

Do you recall the movie Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray? The year was 1993.

Murray was an obnoxious weatherman who covered Groundhog Day in a small town, became stranded by a blizzard so he couldn’t leave and then embarked upon a hilarious (though not for him) experience of waking day after day to Groundhog Day all over again. No matter what he might do or say today, tomorrow he would reliably awaken the exact same day again. Same people. Same places. Same greetings and conversations. Same circumstances. Over and over and over again ad nauseam.

The flick became increasingly bizarre as Murray’s character’s behavior grew more and more crazed, un-abandoned and risky.

It’s not my favorite movie. For that matter it doesn’t even crack my top 100. I’m reminded of it again only because Good Wife Norma and I have fallen into living something of a Groundhog Day life in retirement.

Our fine brace of elderly tub dogs, Daphne and Ebbie, typically declare each night to be over along about 5:30 a.m. Sometimes later; more often earlier.

As they thunder through the house all het up for breakfast, it has become my duty to start the coffee, put their food down, fend off Ebbie from bull-rushing Daphne’s dish, wait what seems like forever for them to finally finish drinking and then shoo them out to do their business. In that order.

By this time my own business has become urgent and demanding of attention. The three of us have never peed together on the grass, but that’s not to say there haven’t been close calls.

Norma is capable of falling back to sleep easily after being awakened in the morning. Tragically, I am not. So every day after the wieners have returned to the foot of our bed, I fill my faithful Penner’s mug, settle into the recliner and dive into this newspaper and then the Omaha World-Herald. I read both online in full pages exactly like the printed version you now hold in your hands. I highly recommended e-edition subscriptions, by the way. Much cheaper. Photos sharper. You can enlarge the print size with a simple click to whatever degree you choose. No trees have to die for newsprint and you don’t get ink on your fingers. What’s not to like?

Lunch here at the Moseley place is catch-as-catch-can grazing. Supper is often, though not always somewhat more substantial.

In retirement our weekdays revolve around 4:30 p.m. Why, you ask? Jeopardy, of course. Did you know Jeopardy is on mornings too? Check at 9:30 on Channel 10-11. You’re welcome.

Otherwise our days are filled with HGTV, Magnolia Network, Antiques Roadshow and anything about veterinarians or zoos (her) or Yellowstone, Longmire reruns, CNN, Husker football and volleyball and fishing shows (me).

Think I jest? As these very words are committed to electronic paper a feature from the Bronx Zoo is on the tube. That it’s (yet another) re-run seems to matter not.

GWN and I take excitement and fulfillment where we find them.

This week’s emotional pinnacle came Tuesday when I made all the green lights on Lincoln Avenue – every single one – without having to so much as tickle the brake pedal. What a magnificent day it was. Never to be forgotten.

The mind swoons in consideration of what might be in store next week. An unexpected sheet of food coupons perhaps? A couple pennies drop in the price of gas maybe?

Anticipation is torturous, as I’m sure you now fully comprehend, but gratification at this level is so worth the agony.