You haven’t forgotten Ebby, have you? She’s the elderly and increasingly haggard gray-on-black dapple in our brace of tube dogs.

The other wiener is Daphne, but let’s save her sedentary lifestyle for another time.

Ebby came to us from York Adopt a Pet where she was accepted before anyone knew she was inflicted with undisclosed heartworms something awful. Typically and understandably a condition as severe as hers would have called for her end. But doggone-it, she was such a sweetheart they just couldn’t do it.

So a severe treatment to wipe out the dreaded worms without, hopefully, wiping out Ebby was undertaken.

After a few weeks of convalescence during which her tail never ceased wagging and her busy tongue licking in enthusiasm she was released to join us at home.

She was an instant family favorite for a personality the word ‘infectious’ is inadequate to describe.

But the years have taken their toll, no doubt accelerated by what she suffered to survive the toxic poisoning of those horrific heartworms.

Unlike me, she has lost some weight in this current phase of senior citizenship and is a step slower ... possibly two. We have to lift her up the two steps from the garage into the kitchen these days. She doesn’t always warrant an ‘A’ on the mental acuity scale but, shucks, neither do I.

Still our Ebby soldiered bravely on … until suddenly in the past couple weeks she didn’t.

The poor girl was lethargic and little interested in her two daily portions of food. She lay around; her animated behavior nowhere to be seen.

Then came the diarrhea. Oh my for the diarrhea. I could go all graphic on you, but will spare you the details. She was gawd-awful miserable which was obvious to see and, unfortunately, smell.

We did what we could to make her comfortable but it only got worse. She had become a long, sad skeleton with a ‘this is it’ look in her eyes.

Good Wife Norma and I couldn’t permit this to go on. Doubly so when the stools began to show blood.

With more and more blood presenting itself, GWN drove to the vet’s office fully intending to make the dreaded appointment. Something made her go on by. Just couldn’t do it. Not that day.

Within hours of this second near-death experience in Ebby’s life a corner was turned.

One last bout of spectacular diarrhea provided a clue when a hard knot of what were obviously abrasive fibers finally bored its way out of her innards.

Remember the happy licking we discussed early in the column? Sure enough, that’s what dang near did her in.

Now in the mental frailty of old age and deaf to boot, the licking is no longer affectionate. It has become compulsive. Each morning after having breakfast and going out to do her business, she sets about getting in her ‘licks’ lapping like a robot at her dog bed and blanket. It’s a bit like an exercise regimen; she has to get in a few hundred reps before she can move on to the constant, aimless pacing that follows.

Unmistakably, Ebby is a shadow of her former self, which come to think of it is another unfortunate reality we have in common. But we’re sure tickled to see that her bounce is back from the brink … for however much time remains.