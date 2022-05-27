Bewildered Boomer -- Dominic the Wonderful . . . LSW Class of '22

Why not begin with a tired cliché – “It seems like only yesterday …”

‘Yesterday’ in this case goes back to when I dubbed grandson Dominic, almost from birth, “Dominic the Wonderful!”

I nicknamed all four grands: Taya Terrific, Andreamazing and Jonnypopper. Now they’ve grown into Taya, Annie and Jonny.

A good bit of time has passed since those simpler days.

Now we look up and Dominic the Wonderful! graduates tomorrow (Sunday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena as one among more than 500 members of the Lincoln Southwest High School Class of 2022.

We couldn’t be more proud of Dom, whose academic, artistic and peer awards (Prom king? You betcha!) are as numerous as they are prestigious.

He’s off to UNL next year after being deluged with mail from a slug of colleges the past couple years.

These are all topics with which I was not troubled one bit at my own graduation. I was Mister C or perhaps B in the rare class that held my tiny attention span long enough to remain engaged. Had I ever received an A there’s little doubt a cheating investigation would have ensued.

Not so Dominic. The kid is bright and mature far beyond his years … always has been.

He works with kids at his church and has made several summer mission trips also. He has a partner/buddy with whom he participated in unified track meets including seventh at last week’s state championships in the 100-meter dash.

Perfect? Not for me to say, but if not this young man is close. Very close.

And, oh, the memories.

Dom and I went shopping together for his first rod and reel. With me peering over his shoulder to coach and encourage, he sanded (many, many times over), stained and applied oil finish (many, many coats) to my old single-shot .22 rifle. It now belongs to him.

We’ve gone fishing numerous times and he almost always out-catches me (and often even grandma GWN whose luck is as good as it is annoying).

Dom has my golf clubs, now. He’s north of 6-feet tall and so am I, so the extra-long shafts and jumbo grips sized for courthouse gargoyle hands should serve him well.

I harbor hope we may one day take them to a driving range in Lincoln and beat a bucket or two or three of balls.

We’ll be celebrating and helping when we can today at his reception ahead of Sunday afternoon’s big event.

We couldn’t be more proud of Dom. This big moment in his life will be wonderful, no doubt about it. And bittersweet, too, of course.