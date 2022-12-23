Bewildered Boomer -- Does Christmas Eve mean oyster stew to you, too?

Oyster stew on Christmas Eve? What family would conceive a skewed tradition like that? Well, ours for one.

It was a big deal to have oyster stew with a handful of those round, squishy little oyster crackers tossed on top in your bowl. Danged if I can recall what else we had with the meal. The whole oysters swimming about in a bowl of seasoned milk and who knows what else was in there must have dulled memory.

Here’s the weird part; I loved the stuff. Even as a kid. No fooling.

Aren’t holiday family traditions quite something?

Christmas at our house here in York will be Monday this year. We wait until our kids’ in-laws schedule theirs, then we choose either the day before or the day after.

Without fail we will open stockings from Santa early-ish Monday morning.

The Kearney crew will drive up Humphrey way for the Sander family holiday affair Sunday, slide down here for the night, do Christmas with us Monday and wander home in the afternoon. This way they avoid a non-festive Kearney-to-Humphrey-to-Kearney-to-York-to-Kearney road trip in the spirit of the Griswalds.

The two grandkids from Lincoln will be with us overnight Sunday also, so we’re looking at an intimate, eight-human, two wiener dog, two story jammie party.

So this year Christmas dinner will be at noon or thereabouts Monday.

Good Wife Norma and I have no longer-serving tradition on our branch of the Moseley tree than Christmas dinner.

It’s all about the menu which has not, cannot and will not be altered in any way in perpetuity.

It began when our kids were kids themselves and has continued without change over the decades since. If GWN were ever foolish enough to serve an alternate menu it would set up such a howl.

We begin with boneless chicken breasts, but not just any boneless chicken breasts. A large pile of these delicacies are first run through the tenderizer down at Grand Central. Splayed out flat, each morsel is liberally coated with cream cheese and chives then rolled up, wrapped with bacon and skewered with toothpicks. Into the oven they go. Nowadays it takes a couple jumbo pans to get everyone properly sated. Turns out grandkid appetites grow in direct proportion to their bodies.

For one vegetable it must and I mean M-U-S-T be Le Sueur peas from the Jolly Green Giant. If they ever stop packing Le Sueur peas our family hierarchy is certain to collapse. Show me a man who turns his nose up at ‘all’ green peas and I’ll show you a man who has not tasted Le Sueur.

What better to accompany the succulent bird parts and peas than cheesy potatoes? Nothing, that’s what.

In a tip of the cap to GWN’s 100% Swedish ancestry our feast will feature a big platter of potato sausage brought directly from the grocery store in Stromsburg to our table. This stuff is an acquired taste to be sure, but over the years even I … half Scotsman/half mystery DNA … have come to enjoy once a year (but no more please).

The mandated salad is a wonderful, creamy topped, Jello kinda thing for which naught but applesauce and fresh raspberries will do. I would lustily consume all of it alone, however in the spirit of the season I hold myself off with a whip and chair.

She says we will be 14 for dinner this year. Where to seat everyone? Not to worry. Years back, in anticipation of just such a crisis, GWN purchased a table that would make a pool table blush … except with all 12 leaves this baby is even longer.