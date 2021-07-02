Bewildered Boomer -- Dining in Missouri proved to be a mixed (feed) bag blessing

Just inside the door a pool of water lay along the length of the exterior wall. This would prove handy thanks to what we were told was a slush machine leaking syrup under the counter to the customer side. I cannot describe how sticky the floor was except to say every time I tried to pick up a foot it sounded exactly like Velcro violently ripping off the bottom of my sandals. Honest to God, I sloshed around in the puddle three times trying to rinse the stuff off by the time we left.

The whole place was filthy. Trashed men’s room with debris everywhere, wall-to-wall Velcro floor and - you knew this was coming - zero paper towels except the used ones underfoot.

Staff was on site in abundance, but if one of them was the manager he/she should be dismissed forthwith. People on the clock chatting, giggling and moving about with nary a clue amidst that horrific mess and not one lifting a finger … much less a mop. I won’t dig them for a large but neglected, run-down indoor dining area. That’s on the owner if there is one.

Many miles and a few hours later came time for an evening meal. Immediately things went from horrifying to delightful.

If you are ever near Ozark at mealtime you should visit Lamberty’s Restaurant, the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls.’ The place is huge but well worth a bit of wait at peak times.