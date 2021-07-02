Bewildered Boomer -- Dining in Missouri proved to be a mixed (feed) bag blessing

An intimate little troupe of 10 Moseley clan members converged on Branson last week to shop, drive go-karts, shop, pilot bumper cars and bumper boats, shop, ride roller coasters, shop, play miniature golf, shop and dine out.
Son Aaron drove a van with six of our explorers, including the four grandkids. Son-in-law Kevin piloted our Maxima with four onboard south from Lincoln until eventually it was time to stop for lunch.
Here’s where the reviews bottom out. Not to worry, it will get better by the end.
The van folks cast their lot with the Denny’s in Peculiar, Missouri. Big mistake. Huge.
Texts filtered back to us describing layers atop layers of flies, filthy conditions and a near total absence of service. The food was said to be semi-decent except granddaughter Annie ended up with the wrong meal. Why must it always be Annie? They were unanimously underwhelmed. Then again, what else to expect in such a Peculiar place?
For our part, Good Wife Norma, daughter Tiff and Kevin held out until we got to Clinton where – praise the lunch gods - we found a DQ just a block off our route. It looked OK if unspectacular as we parked.
Then we went inside. Denny’s might have been exquisite by comparison. To say this was the sorriest among the dozens of DQs I have sniffed out across this great land of ours grossly understates the case.
Just inside the door a pool of water lay along the length of the exterior wall. This would prove handy thanks to what we were told was a slush machine leaking syrup under the counter to the customer side. I cannot describe how sticky the floor was except to say every time I tried to pick up a foot it sounded exactly like Velcro violently ripping off the bottom of my sandals. Honest to God, I sloshed around in the puddle three times trying to rinse the stuff off by the time we left.
The whole place was filthy. Trashed men’s room with debris everywhere, wall-to-wall Velcro floor and - you knew this was coming - zero paper towels except the used ones underfoot.
Staff was on site in abundance, but if one of them was the manager he/she should be dismissed forthwith. People on the clock chatting, giggling and moving about with nary a clue amidst that horrific mess and not one lifting a finger … much less a mop. I won’t dig them for a large but neglected, run-down indoor dining area. That’s on the owner if there is one.
Many miles and a few hours later came time for an evening meal. Immediately things went from horrifying to delightful.
If you are ever near Ozark at mealtime you should visit Lamberty’s Restaurant, the ‘Home of Throwed Rolls.’ The place is huge but well worth a bit of wait at peak times.
Yes, they literally throw rolls at Lamberty’s. A young man appeared several times while we were there with a cart filled with pans of warm, wonderful rolls right out of the oven. What you do, see, is hold up a hand. Do that and he will have a roll soaring your way lickety-split from across the room. Other staff circulated with what they call ‘pass arounds’ for everyone to try. Going from table to booth they offered helpings of okra, black-eyed peas and similar southern dishes.
Our post-meal survey was 10s all around.
We appreciated great meals at The Land Shark on Branson Landing and the 50s era Uptown Café in the accompanying photo. Uptown featured a fellow strumming and singing for tips. Not only did he do a great job with the hits, he was amazing for how he rendered them in the unique voice inflections of the original artists. A singing Rich Little if you will.
Dining went backward during a stop at Cold Stone Creamery on the strip in Branson where one poor young lady labored mightily to take, fill and collect for the company’s signature custom creations while the wait line grew longer and longer. A young man, his back to this obvious hospitality crisis, manned a waffle iron to toast, shape and build a stack of waffle dishes.
An adult male popped out of the backroom a time or two, ignored the situation and disappeared again. Eventually the young guy turned around and, with the bored look of a slack-jawed ruminant, reluctantly began to fill orders. At last we got ours. Portions were chintzy by Coldstone standards, but we just wanted out of there. No napkin dispensers anywhere to be seen so I asked the kid for one.
“Actually, we’re out of napkins,” he said with no hint of embarrassment or apology. “So go to the damn store! Walmart is four or five blocks down the street,” I thought, but didn’t say. I blame this one on the big dude in the back who demonstrated no palpable pulse or concern for customer service.
The most bizarre experience came on the trip home when we pulled off the highway at Creighton, Missouri for gas, first to be confronted by used-up, haggard equipment that predates ‘pay at the pump’ by a couple decades. Taped to each pump was a long, hand-Sharpied list of rules that must be followed if you hoped to spend your money with these folks. Pre-pay with cash preferred, but should you insist on a credit card be prepared to surrender it while you are pumping. That was just one blunt, unfriendly edict among several.
While I was marveling at this ridiculous list of customer rules, others of our party headed in to use the water closet. Almost immediately they were back. Turns out it’s a buck a head to use the head. On top of that the place was dumpy inside and out.
We were clearly unwelcome so, needless to say, Casey’s at the next exit pocketed our near-hundred bucks for two fill-ups, plus snacks and drinks for 10.
So there you have it; some places to pass right by and others not to miss on a trip to Branson.