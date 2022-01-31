Bewildered Boomer -- CRC tourney shines the light on small, rural schools

As this is written over a big mug of coffee Friday morning, your shuffling scribe has eight CRC tourney basketball games under his lengthy belt with four more yet to come this afternoon and evening.
In my largely-failed retirement experiment of these past three or four years, nearly seven straight hours spent at any sporting venue have been nil. But circumstances converged this year, the result of which was 12 games over three days from 3 p.m. until going on 10 primarily perched on the York City Auditorium stage in a granite folding chair. We all know it wasn’t literally granite, but it dang sure felt like granite from about 6 p.m. on. Numb buns? I had ‘em in waves.
The upside is that I had only to take photos of the games. It was left to sports editor Ken Kush to keep a minutia of stats on every game from last Saturday’s first round through tonight’s consolation and championship finals, then fold it all together into a comprehensive story for each one.
No wee sports brief stories for Ken, no siree. Not when it’s the venerable Crossroads Tournament, one of his most loved events. Nobody makes him do it, but Ken nonetheless commits to covering every team in every game – whether that school lies within the York News-Times coverage area or not. It requires equal parts hard work and pride to get it done, but get it done he does.
Today’s meandering message is more about the unique atmosphere and attitude of the tiny schools scattered about here in the hinterlands. I am a graduate of itty-bitty Genoa High School back in the Oriole days, so perhaps my perspective on this topic is a bit biased. But dang it, small rural school districts are a plumb hoot. Where else is their one-of-a-kind wonderfulness paraded for the public in a single place and at the same time as this tournament, which I was told this week will soon mark 70 years of existence?
Crowds are intimate, but boisterous, in support of their Cougars or Hawks or Knights or Bulldogs or Storm … the CRC mascot list is long. By the finals for boys and girls, which will have been last night by the time you read these words, the tournament will have built to a crescendo of jammed seating above the new City Auditorium maples and boisterous student hijinks on the bleachers at court level.
Already at last night’s semifinals we had a large inflatable fish, perhaps with someone inside if you can believe that, wriggling about best it could manage in the Nebraska Luther student section. A land shark? Perhaps? Some kind of mutant ninja dolphin? Could be. At this tournament such sightings are as common as they are mysterious.
Folks stand four-square behind their teams win or lose, romp or blowout. Nobody gets booed except the officials and even that impoliteness, common behavior in most of the free world, is rare in this building.
A small but typical example from Thursday’s final game: The Cross County boys enjoyed an insurmountable lead over BDS’s proud Eagles as time expired. Yet with more than the usual amount of clock remaining the Cougars respected their opponent by simply standing with the ball for what in my 30 years courtside was a longer than normal time waiting for all zeroes. It was enough. Cross County didn’t need another point. There was no five-second call, either, as the officials let their whistled go silent.
In reaction to coming up one game short of playing for the championship the next night, the instant the horn sounded BDS players walked up to a Cougar to offer congratulations and a personal handshake.
Does that happen in mega-sized schools? Sure it does. But it seems warmer somehow, coming from our favorite small town kids.