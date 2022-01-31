Bewildered Boomer -- CRC tourney shines the light on small, rural schools

Today’s meandering message is more about the unique atmosphere and attitude of the tiny schools scattered about here in the hinterlands. I am a graduate of itty-bitty Genoa High School back in the Oriole days, so perhaps my perspective on this topic is a bit biased. But dang it, small rural school districts are a plumb hoot. Where else is their one-of-a-kind wonderfulness paraded for the public in a single place and at the same time as this tournament, which I was told this week will soon mark 70 years of existence?

Crowds are intimate, but boisterous, in support of their Cougars or Hawks or Knights or Bulldogs or Storm … the CRC mascot list is long. By the finals for boys and girls, which will have been last night by the time you read these words, the tournament will have built to a crescendo of jammed seating above the new City Auditorium maples and boisterous student hijinks on the bleachers at court level.

Already at last night’s semifinals we had a large inflatable fish, perhaps with someone inside if you can believe that, wriggling about best it could manage in the Nebraska Luther student section. A land shark? Perhaps? Some kind of mutant ninja dolphin? Could be. At this tournament such sightings are as common as they are mysterious.