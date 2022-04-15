Bewildered Boomer -- Come on folks, can't we do better?

Sometimes I get monumentally discouraged. Do you, too, perhaps?

People walking around completely free among us too often amaze for their crude, rude, selfish behavior. One single example among endlessly discouraging offenses is illustrated in these two photos from Kopchos tree dump on the west side of York.

I popped in the other day to take advantage of his company’s generosity in providing all of us a place to dispose of compostable plant matter. The family and their staff turn the huge piles until its compost magic emerges. It is then land applied, thus returning a small mountain of nutrients back to the soil.

What a nice thing to do. If only they were properly appreciated by everyone.

Wood, as anyone with a single living brain cell should easily comprehend, is not only useless in this nutrient recovery process but, worse, a hindrance.

To take advantage of the grass dump as one or more slobs has unquestionably done in this instance – again, one among many such offenses – annoyed me enough that I returned home to get a camera and return to document this cud-chewing ruminant’s selfishness.

The piles of branches were dumped in plain view of not one, but two signs. Whoever did this is not intelligent as the evidence proves beyond doubt, but geez, who among us is too dim-witted to wrap their teensy-weensy mind around No Brush?

Outside the fence at the entrance to the tree dump is the STOP sign, beyond which this same pile-out-of-place can be seen. I wonder if, perhaps, more words to comprehend stumped our mouth-breather.

I just can’t understand how people like this slug give themselves permission for such monumentally sleazy behavior.

There are no excuses, however there I believe there are reasons … selfishness, galactic laziness, no ethics and zero conscience and generally bad citizenship.

Whoever you are, sir or madam, I am deeply offended and ashamed for you. What a sad, oblivious life you must live.