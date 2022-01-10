Bewildered Boomer -- Boy, ain't that interweb just the dangdest thing?

Being a person of some maturity, I suppose it’s unremarkable that I am so often stunned by the power of the internet both for good and (way too much) evil.

Simple tasks we now consider birthrights such as text and e-mail and Google and all the rest are really modern miracles of science and engineering. The fact we have a ho-hum attitude about these amazements and so many more fails, I believe, to acknowledge the incredibility of their very existence.

Good Wife Norma, for instance, knows on a cold day when to walk out the employee entrance at York General at the last moment and get in the truck second before I pull up – not because she sees me in person but by watching my approach all the way from home on her phone. A homing device was installed the better for her to keep track of me as I become increasing less capable to keep track of myself.

I thought it amazing when no less than the venerable BBC contacted this paper from the other side of the Big Water requesting photos of a notorious and sad local bank robbery some years ago. We grabbed a few images and had them delivered to Merry Olde England in the blink of an eye. Incredible!

A more recent example impressed all over again.