Bewildered Boomer -- Boy, ain't that interweb just the dangdest thing?

Being a person of some maturity, I suppose it’s unremarkable that I am so often stunned by the power of the internet both for good and (way too much) evil.
Simple tasks we now consider birthrights such as text and e-mail and Google and all the rest are really modern miracles of science and engineering. The fact we have a ho-hum attitude about these amazements and so many more fails, I believe, to acknowledge the incredibility of their very existence.
Good Wife Norma, for instance, knows on a cold day when to walk out the employee entrance at York General at the last moment and get in the truck second before I pull up – not because she sees me in person but by watching my approach all the way from home on her phone. A homing device was installed the better for her to keep track of me as I become increasing less capable to keep track of myself.
I thought it amazing when no less than the venerable BBC contacted this paper from the other side of the Big Water requesting photos of a notorious and sad local bank robbery some years ago. We grabbed a few images and had them delivered to Merry Olde England in the blink of an eye. Incredible!
A more recent example impressed all over again.
As a new member of the Facebook photo sharing site Nebraska Through the Lens, I thought to run a few high school rodeo photos up the flag pole and see if anyone would salute. The first few drew more ‘likes’ and ‘loves’ than they probably deserved, but then I posted the one you see here. Boom!
I appreciate this frozen moment for the raw athleticism and alertness of the horse, the rider’s steely-eyed concentration and their combined style and elegance. The rider, Raina Swanson from Genoa, made the short-go of the 2021 Nebraska State Finals High School Rodeo in pole bending. The young lady can sit a horse. But I guess that’s obvious.
Here’s the crazy part. I posted this photo and thought nothing more about it. Then just a few hours later up popped notification of a slew of reactions from other members of the site.
In only four days more than 1,000 people ‘clicked’ their appreciation for this image. Lord only knows how many more took a look but didn’t click. The photo drew 37 comments, many from people who recognized Raina. The most powerful factor in these crazy numbers was shares, of which there were 42. When 42 people shared it with all of their personal Facebook friends and some of them passed it along by sharing, too, the thing went through the roof. I am impressed.
The miracle of the Interweb … perhaps some among us ought to use its awesome power more responsibly.