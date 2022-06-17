Bewildered Boomer -- Baxter Black (January 1945-June 2022), rest in peace

I give over my corner of Page 4 this week to Baxter Black, the most famous cowboy poet who ever lived. I have chuckled out loud at Baxter’s over-the-top delivery on YouTube videos dozens of times, read his books, saw him live twice and met him here in York. We spent 15 or 20 quiet minutes comparing our similar, yet very different crafts. I am the journeyman to Baxter’s masterful wordsmith skill. I will sorely miss this marvelously talented gentleman’s wit and wisdom.

Baxter made everyone he met feel like you were his friend forever.

He titled this one ‘The Outfitter’s Jerky’ but I also adore ‘The Roper’s Rule,’ ‘A Vegetarian’s Nightmare,’ which he recited on The Johnny Carson Show, and dozens more. You will find him all over YouTube.

‘The Outfitter’s Jerky’ by Baxter Black

In hunting camp an outfitter reached down and stirred the fire.

His client belched contentedly and said, “Might I inquire,

That jerky you been chewin’ up … could I just try a bit?

I fancy I’m a connoisseur with tongue and palate fit

*

To ferret out the kind of beast, perhaps the cut of meat

From whence you carved the bloody strap and held it to the heat.”

The packer passed a little piece to test the boastful claim,

The hunter in his down-filled vest bit in and then proclaimed,

*

“I taste a hint of kidney fat. The tang of creosote.

A wistful note of pine tree bough lays pungent in my throat.

What’s this? A waft of ungulate, the glue of hoof and horn,

An Eohippus redolence, the musk of unicorn.

*

Peculiar, though I fear I’m stumped. I can’t tell heads nor tails.

I’m left with just the essence of burnt hair and roofing nails.

I pride myself on this small skill but if you could be swayed,

Pray, tell me from what animal is this here jerky made?”

*

The packer picked his grimy teeth, his filthy knife, the tool.

“It all began,” he spit and said, “with one ol’ stubborn mule

Named Demon, and the name sure fit. Worst mule I’ve ever seen.

Last hunt when we were comin’ out he really got down mean.

*

It took us nearly half a day to git the sucker packed.

He’d buck the panyards off each time and roll clear on his back.

He kicked and struck and strained the knots, he bit and brayed and gassed,

We finally had to tie him down to get the elk made fast.

*

At last he stood and glared at us, resigned but not unbowed.

We started down the mountain side as best the load allowed.

We had to cross a narrow trail above a closed down mine.

The Demon went to pullin’ back, I’d hitched him last in line.

*

He balked, then had a mental lapse… forgot that he was tied

And then just like a fumbled punt he cartwheeled down the side.

I got off quick and bared my knife, and dove between the mules

I slashed the halter shank between the mule train and the fools.

*

Down we went, an avalanche of elk and mule and man,

The antlers cracked, the cookware clanked, the Coleman stove and pans,

The propane tank was hissin’, the elk meat lashed up tight,

I hit the shale below the mine, the mule dropped outta sight.

*

Next thing I knew a blinding light exploded in my eyes.

And when the dust had settled, the mule had vaporized.

I peeked down in the mine shaft through the timbers and the smoke

And knew ol’ Demon at long last had shed his final yoke.

*

He never knew what hit him, so at least it wasn’t cruel.”

“Gosh,” the hunter shook his head, “I’m sorry ‘bout yer mule.

But back to this here jerky, do you share you recipes?”

“Well, wuddn’t nuthin’ to it. I just picked it off the trees.”