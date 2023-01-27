Bewildered Boomer -- Arizona and New Mexico -- the good, the bad and the ugly

Recently returned from a 3,000-plus mile trek to Phoenix (actually Peoria, but what’s the diff) via Colorado and New Mexico, I am now uniquely positioned to share a small portion of that which I learned.

Lesson 1; do not drive to Phoenix. Many people fly there in airplanes. Good Wife Norma, my brother Jim, his wife Mary and I now fully grasp the reason.

The start/finish line was at their home in Scottsbluff, so GWN and I had something in the neighborhood of an 11-hour round trip just getting there and back. Our grand total was just over 3,000 miles.

We rented a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and headed through Colorado to Santa Fe for the first night. No complaints on the vehicle, it was just what we needed and comfortably accommodated the four of us plus luggage. Plenty of legroom in the back even when two taller than six-footers in front had their seats all the way back. Santa Fe highlights were the desert scenery, the wonderful native culture and native street vendors in old town (ask GWN to see her handcrafted bracelet of sterling and turquoise).

The worst of the weather clobbered us at Flagstaff which had 14 inches of snow on the ground when we arrived. The next morning we woke up to heavy snow that ended up dropping another foot that day. We slid gingerly down the mountain near first light, marveling at crazy deep flocking on forest trees; looked close to a foot in places.

A definite negative was the death-defying flight on I-25 from Denver south to Colorado Springs and beyond. I say ‘flight’ because that’s what they do. First time in my life to drive 90 mph (not even kidding) to stay with the traffic flow, but had to move over to let a wacko by who was pushing to get around.

Only by miracle did we avoid a massive pileup when traffic went from 80 to zero in an instant. The problem? A major bridge was closed miles ahead funneling multiple lanes down to just one. No flashing warning signs. Not even a police officer trailing behind this a massive and motionless traffic jam using his/her lights to give a little warning. Only luck and reflexes that shocked even me avoided a massive pileup.

A quick glance in the rearview mirror while braking the VW nearly onto its nose and simultaneously diving right was all that saved a whole lot of people … no thanks at all to the Colorado highway department.

We found a different route home.

High points were the magnificent desert cactus garden adjacent to the Phoenix Zoo, and the Apache Trail drive at Apache Junction.

We followed my coffee buddies’ advice and broke bread in the bar and grill at the ghostly – if not ghost – town of Tortilla Flats. A half-dozen wooden store fronts on boardwalks are all that’s left, or perhaps that’s all there ever was. Either way it’s a fun out-and-back drive enveloped in spectacular scenery.

We enjoyed a day trip to Sedona, too, where more spectacular red rock wonders are everywhere.

An unexpected treat in Sedona was strolling through beautiful Tlaquepaque, styled after an old Mexican village with wonderful dining, arts, working artisans and upscale shops. A peaceful labyrinth of winding cobblestone walkways and classic stone fountains, almost impenetrable shade, gorgeous landscaping and adobe archways make this place almost mystical. It dates to the 70s, but you’d swear it’s been there 200 years. I would tell you more, but we had to leave too soon.

Next time, Tlaquepaque, next time.