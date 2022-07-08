Bewildered Boomer -- Another one bites the dust (tomorrow)

The next – and potentially last - birthday dawns tomorrow. This fact is not special to me save for the unmistakable evidence it provides that time is indeed running out. That much more sand has collected in the bottom of my hourglass of life than remains in the top is apparent to all who watch me try to walk upright.

A single ray of good news, if there be any in this tale of woe, is that I have lived in parts of nine decades yet am ‘only’ 73 years old. How is that possible? I was born in 1949, that’s how. That oddity delivered a whole extra decade. Nine decades, then, is a matter of official record even if not as a practical matter.

Some of the happy things about being 73 is that I well remember the Cuban Missile Crisis, how the country was torn apart by the Vietnam War – not unlike how we are shredding ourselves now – Charlie Manson and the Beach Boys.

Some of the sad things about being 73 is that I well remember the Cuban Missile Crisis, how the country was torn apart by the Vietnam War, Charlie Manson and the Beach Boys.

Life began for me with a ’56 Chevy, six-banger coupe for which I paid $375 upon turning 16. After that came a ’60 Plymouth Fury complete with translucent, rectangular steering wheel, tailfins capable of eviscerating a whale and push-button drive.

The Plym was handy, especially during my 1.5 semester college career when none of the other guys in Randall Hall at then-Kearney State College were possessed of wheels. I became quite popular, perhaps even a low-caliber BMOC to use vernacular of the day. It was a lofty status for which I entirely credit my white-on-baby-blue chariot.

Man, those guys would give me the moon and the stars if I’d just toss them the keys for a couple hours.

On the flip side, is it possible the Plym and its attendant ‘party barge’ notoriety contributed to my post-secondary education shortcomings? Glancing back on those days, I would judge it more likely than possible.

I made a quantum leap of performance from the Plym to a ’65 Pontiac 2+2. Huge V-8. Rolled and pleated interior. Hurst shifter. All in a comfy Catalina on steroids. Won a lot of short races with it on lonely highways in deepest night. It was a sleeper. No one expected a car that big to be so fast. I surprised a slew of guys until a fatal oil blow-by reared its ugly head. Tragically, the beloved Poncho had to go.

Enter a brand-new ride. This was a 1970 Chevrolet Nova II sporting a 350-cubic-inch motor, 4-speed with positraction. Successfully defended my manhood on the racin’-into-the-dark circuit with this buggy, too.

That was it for the early years. Good Wife Norma and I married, the Nova found a new home (same for the 350cc Honda motorcycle) to make room for a 1972 Olds Vista Cruiser station wagon.

The shame. The shame.

And now look at me. Here I sit, helpless in a recliner with a new prosthetic hip, reduced to dreaming of the old days.

Speaking of the hip, I must in good conscience correct an unintentional mistruth that appeared a couple columns back.

I misunderstood my specific surgery. Turns out it was not a full hip replacement at all but rather installation of a prosthesis. What they did, see, was slice me open, saw the ball off the top of the right femur and then drive a shiny new ball and shaft down the center of the bone. It is attached, I assume with lag screws or stove bolts or pins, though I’ve not seen the X-ray. The socket end of the joint at the pelvis was undamaged and remains intact. The socket part is what I didn’t get the first time around.

Still it seemed – and frankly feels – like quite a little surgery to me, even if not the full replacement I mistakenly proclaimed.

So glad that’s over. If confession is good for the soul as they say, perhaps I’ll be able to sleep again.