Bewildered Boomer -- Ah, the silly things we do just for the heck of it

What lifelong hunter - one directly responsible for the deaths of squirrels, bunnies, ducks, geese, pheasants, quail, bullfrogs, mourning doves, prairie chickens and deer in season, and in youthful days (of which he is not particularly proud), dispatched turtles, bullfrogs, prairie dogs, more than a few obnoxious blue jays and other tweety birds, plus Lord knows what else - would do a thing like this.

‘This’ is to transport, as I did last Saturday, a pair of newborn raccoon orphans, their eyes not yet open, from York to Gothenburg where we (Good Wife Norma rode along) met Patti Krautschun, the wildlife rehabber you see here from Oshkosh (Yes, you heard me right … the way-out-there Oshkosh.). Naturally, once the handoff was made, the four of us (Patti’s husband Scott made the trip, too) had to retrace our routes back home.

I make that a neighborhood of eight hours windshield time round trip to benefit two (2) baby raccoons. I tell ya, if my huntin’ buddies from the old days around the wood stove in the cabin along the Platte west of Darr were to learn of my descent into a sorry goody-two-shoes, they would be sore ashamed.

So let’s not tell ‘em, K?

And that’s not even the worst of it. I have transported wild critters in trouble from as nearby as St. Edward to Council Bluffs and west to North Platte and elsewhere.

The Council Bluffs run was a bit different for a couple reasons. First, we met at Bass Pro Shops which is always a good thing. Second, I would not have otherwise made the acquaintance of Howard the Duck. Howard, a glorious white example of his (or perhaps her) species, is blizzard white with spectacularly colored orange bill and feet … all of it wrapped around a captivating social personality. Our Howard was a lover with nary an iota of the warrior in him. And therein lay Howard’s problem.

Someone (apparently) dumped Howard to fend for himself on a lake near Council Bluffs. There was other waterfowl hanging out there, all but our dear Howard wild, possessed of survival instincts and the ability to fly. Poor Howard had zero defense mechanisms and couldn’t fly if his life depended on it … which in a world of coyotes and dogs and such, it inevitably would.

So a kind young man who lived near lake and knew this had bad outcome written all over it, gained Howard’s confidence, called him over to chat, picked him up and sent him – via me – to York. This worked out nicely since his mother is Kathy Johnson, our well-known local wildlife rehabber.

When we got to Kathy’s church/house in Benedict she had a plastic swimming pool filled with clean fresh water into which Howard plunged forthwith in ducky delight.

“He’s living on a farm now,” she said of Howard in a Thursday update, “happily ever after.”

Then there’s the lady who saw a sad sight; a raccoon mother and her litter of coons scattered dead alongside a rural highway. As she passed by, however, she thought she saw one of the babies move. Could one have survived? Unlikely, but sure enough. She stopped, gathered it up and contacted Kathy. I hopped in the truck and went to fetch the wee one, brought it back and Kathy worked her magic.

Kathy told me it’s not uncommon for her to get up to 30 raccoon babies per season. These brothers are part of a litter of five males whose mother was killed by farm equipment. The farm family found the babies and brought them to Kathy who sent this pair on to Patti the Rehabber at Oshkosh. Enter Steve and GWN to connect the dots.

None of this answers the question with which we began, namely why go to so much trouble for a couple disposable critters in the first place? My grandad hated the rascals for how they ravaged his corn when I was a kid and others mow them down for their pelts or pop then on sight just for ‘sport’. I know for a fact we drove past at least four dead raccoons along the highway on the drive out and back, so what difference will these two make?

The answer to why I do it is: (1) Because GWN and I have great admiration and respect for how our friend Kathy has given over her life to wild things in trouble and, (2) because I have the time and, (3) because I get a doggone nice warm-fuzzy feeling for myself and (4) because it’s about all the wildlife safari we can handle this days. One thing for sure; in 56 years of driving I’ve burned gas for a whole lot less.